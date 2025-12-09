Pakistan Embarrassed Again: Mohsin Naqvi’s Vehicle Faces Strict Security Search in London, Video Goes Viral

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly faced an embarrassing situation in the United Kingdom after his vehicle was thoroughly searched by security officials. A video circulating on social media shows UK security teams checking Naqvi’s car before allowing it to enter a building. The incident has triggered discussions about Pakistan’s global image, especially because Naqvi is a top state official who enjoys diplomatic immunity.

The video has raised questions about whether the security check was part of a normal routine or if it was a special inspection. So far, there has been no official response from either the Pakistani government or the UK authorities explaining why Naqvi’s vehicle was stopped and searched. The incident reportedly took place when Naqvi was visiting the UK Foreign Office for a scheduled meeting.

BIG Pak interior minister Mohsin Naqvi insulted in UK after his vehicle was stopped & thoroughly searched by Police in disrespectful mannerpic.twitter.com/Ti4KLe3Da7 — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) December 9, 2025

Critics argue that if a country’s interior minister is subjected to such scrutiny, it may signal deeper concerns about security and credibility.

Meanwhile, Naqvi was also in the news because of his ongoing controversy with the Indian cricket team over the Asia Cup trophy. Apart from being Pakistan’s interior minister, Naqvi also serves as the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). After India won the Asia Cup, the Indian players refused to receive the trophy from him during the presentation ceremony. Naqvi then walked away with the trophy.

The combination of the UK security incident and the Asia Cup dispute has kept Naqvi in the spotlight, drawing attention both in political circles and in the world of cricket.