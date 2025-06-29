Live Tv
Home > World > Pakistan Hit By 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt

Pakistan Hit By 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan early Sunday, deep beneath the surface at 150 km, with no immediate reports of damage. Meanwhile, monsoon rains continue to lash Karachi, flooding low-lying areas and disrupting daily life. Authorities warn of further downpours and potential urban flooding.

Pakistan Earthquake
Pakistan Hit By 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 06:42:27 IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 03:54 hours (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 150 kilometres.

The earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred at latitude 30.25 N and longitude 69.82 E.

The NCS wrote on X, “EQ of M: 5.2, On: 29/06/2025 03:54:02 IST, Lat: 30.25 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

Tectonic Plates Make Pakistan Earthquake-Prone

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau.

Sindh, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia.

However, this region is prone to violent earthquakes, as the two tectonic plates collide.

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet. Further details are awaited.

Monsoon Rain Continues to Batter Karachi

With monsoon torrents continuing in Karachi for the third consecutive day, Geo News reported that the accumulation of water in low-lying areas and the disruption of the routine life of residents.

As per Geo News, following the downpour, several neighbourhoods in Karachi experienced water accumulation, raising questions about the Sindh government’s earlier claims of adequate monsoon preparedness.

Pakistan’s weather department also forecast intermittent rain for Karachi on Sunday, with the possibility of moderate to isolated heavy falls in some areas.

Karachi Faces Urban Flooding Risks

For Monday, the Met Office predicts cloudy conditions across the city with chances of light rain or drizzle.

According to Geo News, localities such as II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Lyari, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, DHA, Clifton, Tariq Road, and North Nazimabad were among those where moderate to heavy rainfall was reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned that heavy rainfall in the port city could disrupt daily activities, cause urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas, and damage electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels during the forecast period.

“Heavy downpours/windstorms and lightning may affect daily routines, urban flooding, water logging in low-lying areas and may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels, etc. during the forecast period,” Met Office further warned.

UNDP Highlights Climate Disasters in Pakistan

According to a report by the UNDP, weather-related disasters have become frequent, intense, and unpredictable, leading to the destruction of lives, vital infrastructures, homes, and businesses. Rising sea levels put low-lying areas at risk of floods.

UNDP noted in its report that these frequent and unpredictable changes in weather conditions severely affect food security, livelihoods, health, clean water, energy, medicines, and other ecosystem services for people, especially the marginalised and vulnerable communities.

UNDP reported that the variability in climate and weather patterns has increased the frequency of disasters in Pakistan.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: karachipakistanpakistan earthquakepakistan floods
