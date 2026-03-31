LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After President Trump: Senate Passes $2.75 Million Rebranding Budget, Eric Trump Thanks Lawmakers

Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After President Trump: Senate Passes $2.75 Million Rebranding Budget, Eric Trump Thanks Lawmakers

Palm Beach International Airport will be renamed after Donald Trump following approval by Ron DeSantis. The move has sparked political debate over costs and criticism from Democrats despite Republican support.

palm beach international airport to rename after Prez Trump
palm beach international airport to rename after Prez Trump

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 31, 2026 05:06:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After President Trump: Senate Passes $2.75 Million Rebranding Budget, Eric Trump Thanks Lawmakers

Palm Beach International Airport is going to soon named after President Donald J Trump. The travelers will soon catch the flight from President Donald J Trump International Airport, all in the shadow of nearby Mar-a-lago owned by President Trump. 

Governor Ron DeSantis has quietly signed legislation on Monday (30th March 2026) for renaming of the Palm Beach International Airport after Republican president Trump. This decision of government will eventually be a massive and costly rebranding just to honor Trump. 

The state Republicans fought for the renaming of the airport during the Florida’s regular lawmaking session arguing that it would be a fitting way to recognise the Trump as the first President who resides in Florida. However, the Democrats have criticised the idea as they oppose Trump’s policies and questioned the potential price of the rebranding. 

You Might Be Interested In

Instead of DeSantis signing the bill with little fanfare as of Monday evening, Florida Republicans celebrated it quickly. The state GOP heralded the move as landmark tribute for the President, while his son, Eric Trump pays gratitude to DeSantis, Attorney General James Uthmeier, the Florida house and bill sponsor state Rep. Meg Weinberger for making the renaming of airport after his father’s name. 

The opposition has slammed the government over the millions of dollars Florida is likely to spend in the rebranding of the airport after the name of pedophile President of America. 

Palm Beach International Airport Renaming Budget

The Florida Senate’s initial budget recommendation consists of $2.75 million to help the airport pay for signage, branding elements, and website updates associated with the renaming. However, the lawmakers originally asked for $5.5 million for the project 

“Your money is being misused to celebrate the man who caused gas prices to rise to over four dollars a gallon, grocery costs to shoot up, and health care prices to spike,” state House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) said in a statement, “Republicans are out of touch when it comes to the real issues impacting Floridians. The people of Florida did not ask for this. It’s clear Tallahassee Republicans care more about political stunts than they care about your wallet.” 

Ahead of Florida passes the legislation, the Trump family company has filed three trademark applications for “DJT”, “Donald J Trump International Airport” , and “President Donald J Trump International Airport”.  

Also Read: Are US Oil Ships Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Claims Iran Allows Passage After Talks, Slectively Controlling Maritime Traffic

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: palm beach airporttrump

RELATED News

Syrian Refugees To Return Home In Three Years: President Sharaa Thanks Germany For Opening Doors During Civil War—Kurds And German Opposition Question Minority Rights And Security

Is Barack Obama Arrested? Tulsi Gabbard Alleges Former President’s Role In “Russia Hoax”—Know How DOJ Responded

‘COME CLOSER’: Iranian Media Releases LEGO-Style Video Of Trump Highlighting ‘No Kings’ Anti-War Protests And President’s Tension

Who Owns Mahan Air? Iranian Plane Bound For New Delhi Carrying Humanitarian Aid Damaged In US Airstrike At Mashhad International Airport Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

Who Is Michael Rousseau? Air Canada CEO To Step Down After English-Only Message Row Following LaGuardia crash

LATEST NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’ Dubai Desert Sequence Cancelled Amid Iran–US War, Check New Location And Schedule

IPL 2026 Standings After RR vs CSK Match: Rajasthan Occupy Top Spot After Victory, Chennai Super Kings Stand At Sixth Place

CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nandre Burger Lead Rajasthan Royals To 8-Wicket Victory Over Chennai Super Kings

LPG Crisis: Commercial Cylinder Supply Increases To 70%, Industries Resume Production As Workers Return, Offer Canteen Meals And Incentives

edZeb Continues Its Legacy of Excellence as CFA Results Are Announced

Vivo X300 Ultra & X300s Launch: 200MP Camera, 7,100mAh Massive Battery, And Snapdragon Processor—Check All Features And Price

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes CSK Bowlers Around The Park, Begins Season With 300 Strike-Rate, Fans Say ‘India Cap Isn’t Far…’

When Will New Pulsar 180 Launch? Bajaj’s Iconic Bike Spotted At Dealership; Check Timeline, Expected Price And New Features

‘No MS Dhoni Or…’: Chennai Super Kings’ Long-Standing 227-Match Streak Breaks During RR vs CSK Match

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Did Ravindra Jadeja Point At Chennai Super Kings’ Camp After Dismissing Shivam Dube In Guwahati? Watch Viral VIDEO

Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After President Trump: Senate Passes $2.75 Million Rebranding Budget, Eric Trump Thanks Lawmakers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After President Trump: Senate Passes $2.75 Million Rebranding Budget, Eric Trump Thanks Lawmakers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After President Trump: Senate Passes $2.75 Million Rebranding Budget, Eric Trump Thanks Lawmakers
Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After President Trump: Senate Passes $2.75 Million Rebranding Budget, Eric Trump Thanks Lawmakers
Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After President Trump: Senate Passes $2.75 Million Rebranding Budget, Eric Trump Thanks Lawmakers
Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After President Trump: Senate Passes $2.75 Million Rebranding Budget, Eric Trump Thanks Lawmakers

QUICK LINKS