Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After President Trump: Senate Passes $2.75 Million Rebranding Budget, Eric Trump Thanks Lawmakers

Palm Beach International Airport is going to soon named after President Donald J Trump. The travelers will soon catch the flight from President Donald J Trump International Airport, all in the shadow of nearby Mar-a-lago owned by President Trump.
Governor Ron DeSantis has quietly signed legislation on Monday (30th March 2026) for renaming of the Palm Beach International Airport after Republican president Trump. This decision of government will eventually be a massive and costly rebranding just to honor Trump.
The state Republicans fought for the renaming of the airport during the Florida’s regular lawmaking session arguing that it would be a fitting way to recognise the Trump as the first President who resides in Florida. However, the Democrats have criticised the idea as they oppose Trump’s policies and questioned the potential price of the rebranding.
Instead of DeSantis signing the bill with little fanfare as of Monday evening, Florida Republicans celebrated it quickly. The state GOP heralded the move as landmark tribute for the President, while his son, Eric Trump pays gratitude to DeSantis, Attorney General James Uthmeier, the Florida house and bill sponsor state Rep. Meg Weinberger for making the renaming of airport after his father’s name.
The opposition has slammed the government over the millions of dollars Florida is likely to spend in the rebranding of the airport after the name of pedophile President of America.
Palm Beach International Airport Renaming Budget
The Florida Senate’s initial budget recommendation consists of $2.75 million to help the airport pay for signage, branding elements, and website updates associated with the renaming. However, the lawmakers originally asked for $5.5 million for the project
“Your money is being misused to celebrate the man who caused gas prices to rise to over four dollars a gallon, grocery costs to shoot up, and health care prices to spike,” state House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) said in a statement, “Republicans are out of touch when it comes to the real issues impacting Floridians. The people of Florida did not ask for this. It’s clear Tallahassee Republicans care more about political stunts than they care about your wallet.”
Ahead of Florida passes the legislation, the Trump family company has filed three trademark applications for “DJT”, “Donald J Trump International Airport” , and “President Donald J Trump International Airport”.
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Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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