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Home > World News > Who Is Palm Beach Pete? Viral Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike Sparks Buzz In Florida Amid Shocking ‘Saw Him At A Party’ Claim

Who Is Palm Beach Pete? Viral Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike Sparks Buzz In Florida Amid Shocking ‘Saw Him At A Party’ Claim

A viral video from Florida showing a man resembling Jeffrey Epstein has been debunked, with the individual identified as 'Palm Beach Pete' who denies the claims.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 21, 2026 08:55:46 IST

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Who Is Palm Beach Pete? Viral Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike Sparks Buzz In Florida Amid Shocking ‘Saw Him At A Party’ Claim

One of the most popular videos that have gained virality recently was shot in Florida and displayed a man who closely resembled Jeffrey Epstein. Considering the years of conspiracy theories surrounding the death of Epstein, the clip immediately gave rise to speculation, as some social media users even said that he was not dead anymore. Nevertheless, the man in the video has been now tracked down as belonging to a man by the name of Palm Beach Pete and he has moved forward to settle the score. On Instagram, he directly responded to the rumours, saying that he was not Jeffrey Epstein, that he was Pete and that he appreciated viewers getting his back even though he rejected the viral claims.

Who Is Palm Beach Pete?

Pete, whose given name is Peter, has disclosed more information about himself as more people paid attention to the video. He claims in his own words and in the media that he is an ex-Division 1 tennis player, a gold medalist, who was taken by surprise about his sudden internet popularity. He has not escaped the Real Housewives of New York City where one of the resurfaced clips helped in the confusion after being released online under false captions. During his interview with outlets such as TMZ, Pete claimed that he lived and worked in New York city and worked in commercial real estate before retiring. He claimed to be outgoing and energetic because he usually went to play tennis or watch hockey with his children.



Viral Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike Sparks Buzz In Florida Amid Shocking ‘Saw Him At A Party’ Claim

Pete also made a very interesting confession which provided another twist to the story in the middle of the viral buzz. He disclosed that he had attended some parties with Epstein but only noted that he had never been in direct contact with him. Pete explained that he only went to social events where he saw Epstein and did not talk to him by saying that he was kind of creepy. In the meantime, the name of Epstein has once again appeared in the news headlines, with the release of new documents concerning his case, sparking a new debate in the human community about his life and a controversial death in custody in 2019.

Also Read: Did Iran Really Launch Intercontinental‑Range Ballistic Missiles Towards US-UK Diego Garcia Military Base In The Indian Ocean? Here’s What We Know So Far 

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Tags: Epstein conspiracy theoriesEpstein death mysteryEpstein filesEpstein lookalikeFlorida viral videohome-hero-pos-7Jeffrey EpsteinPalm Beach PeteWho Is Palm Beach Pete

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Who Is Palm Beach Pete? Viral Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike Sparks Buzz In Florida Amid Shocking ‘Saw Him At A Party’ Claim

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Who Is Palm Beach Pete? Viral Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike Sparks Buzz In Florida Amid Shocking ‘Saw Him At A Party’ Claim
Who Is Palm Beach Pete? Viral Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike Sparks Buzz In Florida Amid Shocking ‘Saw Him At A Party’ Claim
Who Is Palm Beach Pete? Viral Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike Sparks Buzz In Florida Amid Shocking ‘Saw Him At A Party’ Claim
Who Is Palm Beach Pete? Viral Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike Sparks Buzz In Florida Amid Shocking ‘Saw Him At A Party’ Claim

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