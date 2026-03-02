Panic Erupts In UK’s Edinburgh After Knife-Yielding Man Stabs Multiple In Broad Daylight, Armed Police Rush To The Spot

Knife Attack In UK’s Edinburgh: Panic hit Edinburgh this morning after a man with knives started attacking people in the Calder area. Armed police rushed to the scene, and the situation is still unfolding.

People nearby say they saw a man in the street carrying several large blades. Someone caught it on video; you can see him walking around in a white jacket and camouflage trousers, a black backpack slung over his shoulder, waving two big knives.

Locals say he stormed into a shop and wrecked the place before heading back outside.

Several people have been hurt, according to reports from the scene. Police have locked down nearby schools, and firearms officers are still working to get things under control.

The streets around a block of flats in Calder are full of tension, with people scared and worried about friends and family.

