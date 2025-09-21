Pentagon restricts press access, asks reporters to sign pledge on publishing rules

LIVE TV
World

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 16:05:07 IST

Washington, DC [US] September 21 (ANI): Reporters covering the US Department of War (earlier called Department of Defence) will soon be required to sign a pledge agreeing not to publish certain information if they wish to enter the Pentagon, an unprecedented move that gives the agency wide control over media coverage, Politico reported.

According to Politico, the email to journalists from Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell stated that they could continue to enter the Department of War only if they sign a note saying they will not publish classified information or any less sensitive documents that are not explicitly labelled as government secrets. The rule will take effect over the next two to three weeks.

The new rules, announced on Friday, state that even some unclassified documents cannot be made public unless cleared by an “authorising official.”

“Failure to abide by these rules may result in suspension or revocation of your building pass and loss of access,” the note said. The change will take effect within the next two to three weeks.

Officials defended the decision, saying unauthorised disclosures “pose a security risk that could damage the national security of the United States and place [Defence Department] personnel in jeopardy.” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed the new requirement in an email to reporters, as per Politico.

Reacting to the criticism, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wrote on X, “The ‘press’ does not run the Pentagon, the people do. The press is no longer allowed to roam the halls of a secure facility. Wear a badge and follow the rules — or go home.”

The restrictions follow earlier measures imposed in May after Hegseth faced backlash for sharing sensitive details about US strikes in Yemen on a Signal chat group that included a journalist by mistake. Since then, reporters have been confined to the press bullpens, cafeteria and courtyard, and need an escort to move elsewhere inside the building, according to Politico. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

