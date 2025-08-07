LIVE TV
Home > World > Permanent Residency for Afghan Evacuees? US Weighs New Bill

Permanent Residency for Afghan Evacuees? US Weighs New Bill

Four years after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, many Afghan allies remain in the US without legal status. A new bipartisan bill, the Afghan Adjustment Act, seeks to grant them permanent residency. Advocates urge swift passage, though legal, political, and security hurdles remain.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 7, 2025 20:36:33 IST

Four years after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, thousands of Afghan citizens who supported American institutions remain in the United States without permanent legal status, Tolo News reported.

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has now introduced the “Afghan Adjustment Act” to offer a legal pathway to permanent residency for these individuals.

According to a statement from the US House of Representatives, as cited by Tolo News, “The Afghan Adjustment Act would establish a pathway to lawful permanent status for tens of thousands of Afghans currently in the US who evacuated from Afghanistan following the US military withdrawal. After completing additional vetting requirements, this adjustment of status would provide support to eligible Afghans in need of protection with stability as they continue to rebuild their lives.”

The US Bill Covers Thousands of Afghans 

The proposed legislation covers tens of thousands of Afghans brought to the US during the 2021 emergency evacuation.

Alireza Karimi, an immigration activist, told Tolo News: “This bill can help vulnerable Afghans obtain permanent residency in the US and avoid deportation, but its passage is not easy because many politicians in the US oppose immigration, and the legal and security process is very complex.”

Afghan Evac, an organization working to assist Afghans in the US, urged immediate passage of the bill, stating this is the third opportunity for the US Congress to meet its moral obligation.

Tolo News quoted the organization as saying: “This marks the third time Congress has had the chance to do right by the Afghans who stood with us during 20 years of war. We cannot afford another delay.”

Mohammad Jamal Muslim, another immigration activist, noted: “The adjustment bill in US immigration law serves the interest of Congress. Those who are genuine collaborators will receive permanent residency, while others who were brought to the US through support from caseworkers and supervisors may be deported after identification and documentation.”

Afghan Immigrants Appeal to Trump

Meanwhile, Afghan immigration applicants stuck in third countries are appealing to the Trump administration to simplify the process for their transfer to the US.

One P-1 and P-2 case holder in Pakistan told Tolo News: “P-1 and P-2 case holders residing in Pakistan are struggling with enormous financial and psychological hardships, and even the slightest hope of resuming the USRAP program would bring joy to this vulnerable group.”

Previously, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning citizens from twelve countries, including Afghanistan, from entering the United States. (ANI)

Tags: afghanistan us

