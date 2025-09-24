LIVE TV
Poet-Diplomat Abhay K brings poetic grace to Hanuman Chalisa

Poet-Diplomat Abhay K brings poetic grace to Hanuman Chalisa

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 24, 2025 16:52:05 IST

Poet-Diplomat Abhay K brings poetic grace to Hanuman Chalisa

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): A new lyrical and singable English translation of Goswami Tulsidas’ Sri Hanuman Chalisa by poet-diplomat Abhay K. was unveiled on Tuesday at the IILM campus in New Delhi.

Poet-Diplomat Abhay K brings poetic grace to Hanuman Chalisa

The event featured an engaging dialogue between Ambassador Abhay K. and Prof. Rajendra Srivastava, former Dean of the Indian School of Business, who led the discussion.

While speaking at the launch event, Ambassador Abhay K. recalled his early introduction to the Hanuman Chalisa through his parents, a practice he has continued since childhood. He explained that his motivation for creating this work arose after meeting members of the Indian diaspora who wished to sing the Chalisa but were unable to read the original in Devanagari.

“My rendition is multilayered and deep. It can be read at different levels. It is essential reading not only for devotees but also for politicians, diplomats and management gurus. At the heart of the Hanuman Chalisa lies Hanuman’s humility. Despite his power, he remains a servant of Shri Ram, a skilled alliance maker, and a loyal friend and troubleshooter,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prof. Srivastava emphasized that the management community too has valuable lessons to learn from Hanuman’s leadership style, describing him as an exemplar of “leading from the back.”

The gathering drew a distinguished audience, including Ambassador Sang Woo Lim, Deputy Chief of Mission of South Korea in India; nine-time European Parliamentarian Herve Juvin; IILM Board Chairman Anil Rai; senior faculty; and leaders from diverse walks of life. Attendees shared their favorite chaupais from the Chalisa and reflected on its timeless relevance.

Abhay K.’s bilingual translation enables non-Hindi speakers to connect with the hymn’s core values of humility and devotion. In a symbolic gesture, Pravaig Dynamics and Kutniti co-founder Ram Divedi read from his father’s French rendition of the Chalisa and presented a copy to the author.

Published by Bloomsbury India, the book seeks to carry the 16th-century devotional classic into the global mainstream, making its spiritual and philosophical essence accessible to readers across cultures and generations. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: abhay-kbloomsbury-indiadiasporaenglish-translationgoswami-tulsidasHanuman Chalisahindu-devotional-classichumility-and-devotioniilm-new-delhispiritual-leadership

Poet-Diplomat Abhay K brings poetic grace to Hanuman Chalisa
Poet-Diplomat Abhay K brings poetic grace to Hanuman Chalisa

Poet-Diplomat Abhay K brings poetic grace to Hanuman Chalisa

Poet-Diplomat Abhay K brings poetic grace to Hanuman Chalisa
Poet-Diplomat Abhay K brings poetic grace to Hanuman Chalisa
Poet-Diplomat Abhay K brings poetic grace to Hanuman Chalisa
Poet-Diplomat Abhay K brings poetic grace to Hanuman Chalisa

QUICK LINKS