POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress

Congress on Monday hit back at US President Donald Trump for targeting three nuclear sites of Iran, saying his decision to “unleash airpower” makes a “mockery” of his own calls for the continuation of talks and urged the Indian government to demonstrate greater moral courage than it has so far.

Congress also asked the Narendra Modi-led government why it has unequivocally neither criticised nor condemned the US bombing and Israel’s aggression, bombings and targeted assassinations.

Congress also questioned the government for maintaining silence on the genocide being perpetrated on the Palestinians by Israel.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary and communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said, “President Trump’s decision to unleash US airpower on Iran makes a mockery of his own calls for the continuation of talks with Iran.”

Highlighting Congress stand, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “The Indian National Congress reiterates the absolute essentiality of immediate diplomacy and dialogue with Iran.”

He said the government of India must demonstrate “greater moral courage” than it has so far.

“The Modi government has unequivocally neither criticised nor condemned the US bombing and Israel’s aggression, bombings and targeted assassinations,” Ramesh said, adding, “It has also maintained a deafening silence on the genocide being perpetrated on the Palestinians in Gaza.”

His remarks came a day after US entered the Israel-Iran conflict on Sunday after it carried out ‘Operation Midnight Hammer.

Trump had announced that US carried out strikes at the Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz sites in Iran.

Following the US strikes, Iran stated it “reserves all options” to defend itself after the US strikes.

Tehran also called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

As the world waits for Iran’s response to the US attack, Tehran and Tel Aviv continue to exchange fire and attacks. Iran launched a series of missile attacks against Israel in response to America’s attack, injuring around 23 people.

In retaliation, Israel also launched a series of airstrikes against Iran and targeted military units, as per the IDF.