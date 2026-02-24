LIVE TV
Home > World > Powerful Storm Dumps Feet Of Snow, Governor Healey Imposes Travel Ban In South Coast Massachusetts

Powerful Storm Dumps Feet Of Snow, Governor Healey Imposes Travel Ban In South Coast Massachusetts

A powerful winter storm hit New England on Monday, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and dangerous road conditions across Massachusetts.

Powerful Snowstorm Forces Travel Ban in Parts of Massachusetts
Powerful Snowstorm Forces Travel Ban in Parts of Massachusetts

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 24, 2026 20:53:14 IST

Powerful Storm Dumps Feet Of Snow, Governor Healey Imposes Travel Ban In South Coast Massachusetts

A powerful storm blew through New England on Monday, dumping huge amounts of snow and forcing a travel ban in parts of Massachusetts as crews and residents began the long task of digging out.

The storm brought blizzard conditions, heavy snow, strong winds and dangerous roads. Officials said the amount of snow and the storm’s strength made travel unsafe and required drastic action.

Travel Ban Across South Coast

Reports say that, Governor Maura Healey announced a ban on all non-essential driving late Monday in the South Coast region, including Martha’s Vineyard and Bristol County, Plymouth County and Barnstable County. The order was meant to keep roads clear for snow removal crews and emergency vehicles. Healey also lowered the speed limit to 40 mph on parts of Interstate 90 to try to reduce crashes.

“This is a serious storm, and there are dangerous road conditions out there, especially on the South Coast,” Healey said. “We have reports of abandoned and stuck cars on the roads, and tow trucks are having difficulty getting to them. While this travel ban is limited to the South Coast, we urge everyone across the state to stay off the roads for your safety and for the safety of plow drivers and emergency officials who are trying to do their jobs.”

Dangerous Conditions and Power Outages

The storm knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of residents. At least 250,000 homes and businesses were without electricity on Tuesday morning, and crews were struggling to reach downed lines because of high winds and snow-packed roads.

Boston prepared for a major cleanup. City officials said about 1,000 workers and 900 pieces of equipment were working to keep major streets open for first responders and public transit buses. They also set up 14 “snow farms,” where removed snow is taken to be melted. Crews planned to shift focus to clearing parking lots, sidewalks, and areas around closed schools once the storm let up.

Boston’s Massive Snow Cleanup

Mayor Michelle Wu asked residents to be patient, noting that this storm combined heavy snow with strong winds, making cleanup harder. “We’re a New England city. We know how to do this,” she said, adding that safety was the top priority.

The travel ban will stay in place until conditions improve and crews can clear roads safely, officials said. Schools, businesses and public transit were disrupted, and residents were advised to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary as Massachusetts continued to dig out from one of the season’s biggest storms.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 8:53 PM IST
Powerful Storm Dumps Feet Of Snow, Governor Healey Imposes Travel Ban In South Coast Massachusetts

QUICK LINKS