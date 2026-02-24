LIVE TV
Home > World > Australian PM Anthony Albanese Evacuated After Bomb Threat At Canberra Residence

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Evacuated After Bomb Threat At Canberra Residence

Anthony Albanese was briefly evacuated from his official residence in Canberra late Tuesday night after an alleged security threat. He returned a few hours later after checks found nothing suspicious, according to ABC News.

PM Evacuated After Security Alert (Image: X)

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Evacuated After Bomb Threat At Canberra Residence

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was briefly evacuated from his official residence in Canberra late on Tuesday night following what authorities described as a security threat. He returned to the residence a few hours later after police found nothing suspicious, according to a report by ABC News.

Police said they had responded to an “alleged security incident” but did not share further details about the nature of the threat. The lack of specific information left many questions unanswered, but officials were quick to assure the public that there was no ongoing danger.

Police Conduct Thorough Search

“A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located. There is no current threat to the community or public safety,” an Australian Federal Police spokesperson said in a statement.

The prime minister was taken away from the residence as a precaution while officers carried out checks. After the search was completed and the area was cleared, he returned home safely. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

No Ongoing Threat

This is not the first time security concerns have disrupted the prime minister’s schedule. In the past few years, there have been incidents involving suspicious packages and online threats directed at senior Australian leaders. Security around the prime minister’s residence, known as The Lodge, has also been tightened during times of heightened political tension.

These types of threats are always treated very seriously by authorities, even if they do not always turn out to be true. These steps are often necessary to ensure the safety of national leaders. Police, right now, have confirmed that the situation has been resolved and there is no ongoing risk.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 8:06 PM IST
Australian PM Anthony Albanese Evacuated After Bomb Threat At Canberra Residence

QUICK LINKS