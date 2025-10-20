LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > World > Prague bans shared e-scooters from 2026 over 'chaos' on sidewalks

Prague bans shared e-scooters from 2026 over 'chaos' on sidewalks

Prague bans shared e-scooters from 2026 over 'chaos' on sidewalks

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 20:08:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Prague bans shared e-scooters from 2026 over 'chaos' on sidewalks

By Jason Hovet PRAGUE, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Prague will ban electric scooter rentals from January 2026, with the Czech capital's deputy mayor criticising the tourist-friendly transport option for causing chaos on sidewalks. City councillors on Monday approved a regulatory revamp concerning shared transport choices in the city of nearly 1.4 million whose cobblestoned streets and history attracted more than 8 million tourists in 2024. While bikes – both pedal and electric – face new rules on where they can be parked, e-scooters will not be addressed in the regulation, effectively ending shared e-scooters in the city. "The end of electric scooters approved!" national Pirate party chairman Zdenek Hrib, who is a deputy mayor in charge of transport at Prague's city hall, said on X on Monday. "We are introducing clear rules that will clear public space from uncontrolled scooter traffic, which was often used in the city centre more as a tourist attraction than a means of transport and caused chaos on sidewalks and in pedestrian zones." Prague joins other popular European tourist destinations in cracking down on e-scooters in recent years. Cities have imposed strict safety rules, such as helmets and insurance in Italy, or banned rentals altogether, as in Paris and Madrid. Finland has barred under-15s from using them. Prague officials said they acted on complaints from residents over the dangers of the scooters whizzing by on sidewalks or parks, or blocking sidewalks or street parking spots when not in use. The city, which wants to promote wider use of shared bike services, said e-scooters had higher accident rates than bikes. Lime, one of the biggest operators of shared e-scooters in the city, said it regretted the decision. In cities where there is "constructive dialogue" with operators, "scooters can work very well and serve citizens", Czech news agency CTK quoted Lime's country director Vaclav Petr as saying. Lime did not immediately reply to further questions. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Muvija M)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 8:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UPDATE 3-Colombia recalls US ambassador after Trump's tariff threat, drug remarks

UPDATE 2-Molson Coors to cut 9% of Americas jobs as part of restructuring plan

Indian Envoy Dinesh Patnaik Raises Big Security Alarm In Canada, Hits Back At Justin Trudeau And RCMP

BRIEF-Wesizwe Platinum Remains Committed To Achieve Full Compliance With Listings Requirements

Pakistan Shows Unwillingness To Uphold Ceasefire With Afghanistan, Puts Responsibility On Taliban, Khawaja Asif Says, ‘Everything Hinges On…’

LATEST NEWS

Dollar wavers with politics, credit risks and trade tensions in focus

Exclusive-Instagram shows more ‘eating disorder adjacent’ content to vulnerable teens, internal Meta research shows

"We want to display our qualities", says Leverkusen's Hjulmand ahead of PSG clash

Prague bans shared e-scooters from 2026 over 'chaos' on sidewalks

Kering sells beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.7 billion as de Meo trims debt

Blind patients able to read again thanks to pioneering device

Benfica train ahead of Newcastle Champions League match

Diwali 2025: Complete Guide To Laxmi Aarti, 6 Powerful Mantras For Wealth & Prosperity

What is the Prima device and how does it work?

‘Avid bookworm’ who lost vision ‘optimistic’ after help from implant

Prague bans shared e-scooters from 2026 over 'chaos' on sidewalks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Prague bans shared e-scooters from 2026 over 'chaos' on sidewalks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Prague bans shared e-scooters from 2026 over 'chaos' on sidewalks
Prague bans shared e-scooters from 2026 over 'chaos' on sidewalks
Prague bans shared e-scooters from 2026 over 'chaos' on sidewalks
Prague bans shared e-scooters from 2026 over 'chaos' on sidewalks
QUICK LINKS