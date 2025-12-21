Project Sunrise: $112 Billion Plan To Rebuild Gaza With Rafah, Luxury Resorts, And Smart City Ambitions; US Role Clarified, “$60B Claim Fake News”

US Denies Paying Majority Of Gaza Reconstruction Plan
Do you really think that the US was prepared to pay $60 billion just to make Gaza a new place? Not at all! The State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs criticized such reports on Sunday by labeling them “fake news.” Their communication on X sharply stated that nowhere in the Trump administration’s $112 billion Project Sunrise plan does it mention the U.S. will pay more than half. While the news was indicating one thing, the initial reveal of the plan actually came from The Wall Street Journal, which talked about Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff being the ones behind the blueprint, with Israeli officials giving their input.
So what’s actually going on? The plan is very much big, imagine luxury hotels by the beach, AI-powered smart grids, and a renovated Rafah, but the U.S. part is not playing the role of covering the entire cost.
Are you wondering how much the U.S. will really put up and who else is in the game? Then keep following us, Project Sunrise has many more things to unfold, and the intricate details are just as captivating as the headlines.
This is fake news.
Nowhere in the plan does it say the U.S. will pay $60 billion. https://t.co/yoglZ36vAI
, U.S. State Dept – Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) December 21, 2025
Key Infrastructure And Investments
Under Project Sunrise, Rafah would include:
- 100,000+ permanent housing units
- 200+ K-12 schools, universities, and vocational schools
- 75+ medical clinics and hospitals
- 180+ mosques and cultural centres
- $4 billion in utilities and infrastructure
- $1 billion for commercial zones, business districts, malls, and retail centres
The plan also projects monetizing 70% of Gaza’s coastline and over $55 billion in long-term investment returns.
How Much Will The US Contribute To Project Sunrise, And Who Else Is Involved Financially?
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.