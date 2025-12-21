Project Sunrise: $112 Billion Plan To Rebuild Gaza With Rafah, Luxury Resorts, And Smart City Ambitions; US Role Clarified, “$60B Claim Fake News”

US Denies Paying Majority Of Gaza Reconstruction Plan

Do you really think that the US was prepared to pay $60 billion just to make Gaza a new place? Not at all! The State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs criticized such reports on Sunday by labeling them “fake news.” Their communication on X sharply stated that nowhere in the Trump administration’s $112 billion Project Sunrise plan does it mention the U.S. will pay more than half. While the news was indicating one thing, the initial reveal of the plan actually came from The Wall Street Journal, which talked about Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff being the ones behind the blueprint, with Israeli officials giving their input.

So what’s actually going on? The plan is very much big, imagine luxury hotels by the beach, AI-powered smart grids, and a renovated Rafah, but the U.S. part is not playing the role of covering the entire cost.

What We Know About Project Sunrise Let us welcome Project Sunrise, an ambitious plan worth $112 billion to transform Gaza into a modern-day amusement park. The idea, which is based on Israeli feedback, was created by Jared Kushner and Middle East mediator Steve Witkoff. It is now presented in a 32-slide PowerPoint that depicts luxurious seaside hotels, fast trains, and smart grids powered by AI. One of the slides makes the bold claim, “Reimagining Gaza as a ‘smart city’ with tech-driven governance and services.” The nucleus of the whole project is a renewed Rafah, which is planned for more than 500,000 people and, more especially, for the administration of Gaza. Would you like to know how this futuristic picture is going to be realized? The particulars are as intriguing as the idea itself.

Key Infrastructure And Investments

Under Project Sunrise, Rafah would include:

100,000+ permanent housing units

200+ K-12 schools, universities, and vocational schools

75+ medical clinics and hospitals

180+ mosques and cultural centres

$4 billion in utilities and infrastructure

$1 billion for commercial zones, business districts, malls, and retail centres

The plan also projects monetizing 70% of Gaza’s coastline and over $55 billion in long-term investment returns.

How Much Will The US Contribute To Project Sunrise, And Who Else Is Involved Financially?

As per the news, almost $60 billion would be covered by the combination of grants ($41.9 billion) and new loans ($15.2 billion) out of the total cost of Project Sunrise of $112 billion. The US is predicted to give at least 20% of the total funding, but the precise amount beyond that is not indicated. Among the international organizations, the World Bank is one of the major financial supporters of the ambitious project of Gaza's reconstruction, which intends to upgrade the region with new infrastructure, housing, and commercial developments. (With Inputs From X And Reuters)