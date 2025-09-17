"Proud to share such a strong friendship with India": Australian PM Albanese wishes PM Modi on his birthday

Canberra [Australia], September 17 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “friend” and praising the strong ties between India and Australia.

In a video message shared on X, Albanese said he was “proud” to share such a strong friendship with India and lauded the “incredible contribution” of the Indian community in Australia.

“Happy Birthday to my friend Prime Minister Modi. Australia is proud to share such a strong friendship with India and we’re grateful every day for the incredible contribution of the Indian community here in Australia. I look forward to catching up with you soon, Prime Minister, and many more years of friendship and progress,” Albanese said in his message.

The Australian leader’s greetings come as global leaders continue to extend wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday. Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump conveyed his wishes over a phone call.

In a post on his social media account, Truth Social, Trump stated that PM Modi is doing a “tremendous job.”

“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT,” the post read.

Hours earlier, PM Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his phone call and said he, like the US leader, is fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi referred to President Trump as “my friend” and said that India supports his initiatives for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” he said.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov also wished PM Modi on his 75th birthday, thanking him for his invaluable contributions in taking decades-old friendship between Russia and India to new heights.

In a post on social media X in Hindi, Alipov wrote, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodiji! We are grateful for his invaluable contribution in taking the decades-old friendship between Russia and India to new heights. May he continue to succeed in every endeavour for the welfare of the country and the world.”

Meanwhile, India and Australia have strengthened cooperation across multiple sectors, including defence, trade, education, and renewable energy, with both governments describing their partnership as one of the key pillars of stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

