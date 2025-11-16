LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Putin Initiates Call With Netanyahu Amid US Push For Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan

Putin Initiates Call With Netanyahu Amid US Push For Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan

Putin initiated a call with Netanyahu to discuss Gaza’s ceasefire, Iran’s nuclear programme and Syria, as the US pushes Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan at the UN. Russia’s rival proposal seeks a UN-led force and rejects territorial changes.

Putin Calls Netanyahu as US Pushes Trump’s Gaza Plan at the UN. (REUTERS/ANI Photo)
Putin Calls Netanyahu as US Pushes Trump’s Gaza Plan at the UN. (REUTERS/ANI Photo)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 16, 2025 08:26:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Putin Initiates Call With Netanyahu Amid US Push For Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss rapidly evolving developments in Gaza and the wider Middle East, as Washington intensifies efforts to secure UN backing for President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan.

According to statements from both governments, the leaders held a “thorough exchange of views” on the ceasefire in Gaza, the ongoing detainee-exchange process, Iran’s nuclear programme, and efforts to stabilise Syria. Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the call was placed at Putin’s initiative, marking another round of diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Tel Aviv amid heightened regional tensions.



The conversation comes days after Russia submitted its own draft UN Security Council resolution on Gaza. Moscow’s proposal calls for an international stabilisation force directly under UN authority and rejects any demographic or territorial changes in the region, reaffirming support for a two-state solution. This move challenges Washington’s parallel push at the UN to endorse Trump’s 20-point plan.

A tragic Gaza crisis

The US-backed proposal seeks an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, the release of hostages, the formation of a technocratic transitional administration in Gaza under an international “Board of Peace,” and long-term demilitarisation and reconstruction. While the plan has gained support at recent international consultations, Hamas has not fully accepted its terms.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this week that negotiations on the language of the resolution were making “good progress,” adding that the proposed 20,000-strong stabilisation force would not include American troops a point Trump has repeatedly stressed.

Putin’s latest call with Netanyahu follows a series of conversations between the two leaders in recent months as the geopolitical contest over Gaza’s future intensifies. Russia and the US are now pushing competing UN frameworks, each aiming to shape post-conflict governance and security in the territory.

ALSO READ: Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Secret Aide ‘NH’ Managing Trump Amid Epstein Files Pressure

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 8:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gaza ceasefirehome-hero-pos-1netanyahuputinPutin Netanyahu callTrump 20-point Gaza plan

RELATED News

Tear Gas Fills Mexico City Streets As Gen Z Protesters Clash With Police Near National Palace

China Furious Over Japan PM’s Taiwan Policy, Summons Ambassador, Issues Travel Advisory

Donald Trump Likely To Sue BBC For Up To $5 Billion Over Edited Speech Despite Broadcaster’s Apology: Here’s Why

Adolf Hitler’s Penis Size Was Less Than 2 Inches, Had Just One Testicle, New DNA Analysis Reveals Shocking Details

‘No Starbucks,’ Says Zohran Mamdani, Sparking Online Roast Asking ‘Who Wants Overpriced, Overrated Coffee Anymore?’ From The Crowd

LATEST NEWS

Putin Initiates Call With Netanyahu Amid US Push For Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan

Big Reveal: BCCI Officially Confirms Date And Venue For IPL 2026 Auction

Budgam Road Accident: Tata Sumo Collides With Dumper Truck, 4 Killed And 5 Injured

Who Is Rohini Acharya’s Husband Who Once Made Headlines With Wedding Extravaganza

UFC 322 Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live In India

Who Is Carlos Alcaraz’s Girlfriend? Tennis Star Breaks Silence at ATP Finals

Tamil Nadu Knocks Supreme Court Doors After President Withholds NEET Exemption Bill

‘Sara Se Kab Shaadi?’ Fan’s Comment Leaves Shubman Gill’s Father Puzzled During India vs South Africa Test

SS Rajamouli Unveils ‘Varanasi’, A Mythology Rich Time Travel Adventure, Check The Cast And Plot

Brazil Defeats Senegal 2-0 In Dominant International Friendly Clash

Putin Initiates Call With Netanyahu Amid US Push For Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Putin Initiates Call With Netanyahu Amid US Push For Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Putin Initiates Call With Netanyahu Amid US Push For Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan
Putin Initiates Call With Netanyahu Amid US Push For Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan
Putin Initiates Call With Netanyahu Amid US Push For Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan
Putin Initiates Call With Netanyahu Amid US Push For Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan

QUICK LINKS