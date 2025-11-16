Putin Initiates Call With Netanyahu Amid US Push For Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss rapidly evolving developments in Gaza and the wider Middle East, as Washington intensifies efforts to secure UN backing for President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan.

According to statements from both governments, the leaders held a “thorough exchange of views” on the ceasefire in Gaza, the ongoing detainee-exchange process, Iran’s nuclear programme, and efforts to stabilise Syria. Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the call was placed at Putin’s initiative, marking another round of diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Tel Aviv amid heightened regional tensions.

The conversation comes days after Russia submitted its own draft UN Security Council resolution on Gaza. Moscow’s proposal calls for an international stabilisation force directly under UN authority and rejects any demographic or territorial changes in the region, reaffirming support for a two-state solution. This move challenges Washington’s parallel push at the UN to endorse Trump’s 20-point plan.

A tragic Gaza crisis

The US-backed proposal seeks an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, the release of hostages, the formation of a technocratic transitional administration in Gaza under an international “Board of Peace,” and long-term demilitarisation and reconstruction. While the plan has gained support at recent international consultations, Hamas has not fully accepted its terms.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this week that negotiations on the language of the resolution were making “good progress,” adding that the proposed 20,000-strong stabilisation force would not include American troops a point Trump has repeatedly stressed.

Putin’s latest call with Netanyahu follows a series of conversations between the two leaders in recent months as the geopolitical contest over Gaza’s future intensifies. Russia and the US are now pushing competing UN frameworks, each aiming to shape post-conflict governance and security in the territory.

