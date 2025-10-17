Putin Issues Stern Warning To Donald Trump, Says It Might Harm US-Russia Ties: Kremlin

US President Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in a nearly 2.5-hour phone call. Trump said the leaders discussed trade after the end of the Ukraine war. He added that Putin congratulated him on the Israel-Hamas peace deal, which Trump believes could help negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

The conversation covered multiple issues, including security, diplomacy, and economic cooperation. Trump described the call as “productive” and shared details on social media, highlighting the significance of peace efforts in the Middle East and potential benefits for US-Russia relations once the Ukraine conflict concludes.

During the call, Trump and Putin explored trade opportunities between the US and Russia post-Ukraine war. Trump announced plans for a meeting of high-level advisors next week, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading initial talks.

🚨 “President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more. I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation.” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/zPoiv9qcyo — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 16, 2025

Putin and Trump agreed to meet in a mutually chosen location, with Budapest, Hungary, proposed as the venue. The leaders discussed steps to bring the ongoing Ukraine conflict to an end. Putin’s special envoy said the call clearly outlined follow-up measures. Both leaders aimed to establish a framework for negotiations and economic cooperation once hostilities in Ukraine conclude, signaling a potential shift in US-Russia diplomacy.

“I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion.” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Q7rNjfkqiS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 16, 2025

Trump mentioned the potential supply of Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, which would allow Kyiv to strike deep into Russian territory. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin warned that providing Tomahawks would not change the battlefield situation but could seriously damage US-Russia relations.

Putin emphasized that delivering these weapons would cross a “red line” and harm the peace process. Trump acknowledged the warning but kept the option on the table, noting Ukraine’s interest in these missiles. Both leaders discussed military operations, including Ukraine’s attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, underscoring the sensitivity of weapons supply in ongoing conflict negotiations.

The Kremlin confirmed that a Putin-Trump summit in Budapest would follow calls between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Trump plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House to review the conversation and explore further steps.

Trump Calls Ukraine War ‘Hardest to Resolve’

During the discussion, Trump described the Ukraine conflict as “the hardest of all to resolve.” He promised to consider Putin’s concerns during his upcoming meeting with Zelensky. The phone call also touched on economic sanctions, energy imports, and potential agreements to ease tensions. Putin initiated the call and engaged in detailed talks on Ukraine’s military actions and broader international relations. Trump shared his vision of post-conflict cooperation with Russia, emphasizing trade and diplomacy. The conversation underlined both leaders’ interest in exploring solutions, while also highlighting key disagreements, particularly around the deployment of long-range weapons to Ukraine, which remains a critical point in ongoing negotiations.

