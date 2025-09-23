Raj Kamal appointed as next Ambassador of India to Eritrea

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Raj Kamal (YOA: 2009), presently posted in Consulate General of India, Milan, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Eritrea.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

India formally recognized Eritrea soon after its dejure independence on May 24, 1993 from Ethiopia.

Indian traders were familiar with the Eritrean port of Massawa since the 17th century. During World War II, Indian soldiers played a crucial role in the battles of Keren and Asmara. There were many casualties among Indian soldiers at the battle of Keren and Asmara. The Keren Cremation Memorial commemorates 285 Indian soldiers whose remains were cremated in accordance with their faith. The Keren War Cemetery commemorates 73 Indian soldiers buried there and the Asmara War Cemetery commemorates 16 Indian soldiers.

Over the years, India has provided capacity building assistance in several fields to Eritrea including legislative drafting, technical scholarships (agriculture, education, health, handicrafts). For the Academic Year 2024-25, ICCR allotted 12 scholarships under the ‘India-Africa Maitri Scholarship Scheme.

India and Eritrea held a second round of Foreign Office Consultations in Delhi in May last year and discussed ways to broaden further and deepen their cooperation.

The discussions between the officials of India and Eritrea focused on further promoting developmental cooperation and capacity building in the spirit of South-South cooperation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. (ANI)

