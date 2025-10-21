LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata
LIVE TV
Home > World > REFILE-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan seeks to attract staff with $3 billion skyscraper in New York

REFILE-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan seeks to attract staff with $3 billion skyscraper in New York

REFILE-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan seeks to attract staff with $3 billion skyscraper in New York
Crude oil barrels with falling stock market chart indicating global oil price decline

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 23:41:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

REFILE-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan seeks to attract staff with $3 billion skyscraper in New York

(Refiles to fix typographical error in second bullet) * JPMorgan officially opens its new headquarters * Bank believes tower will help in luring top talent * Dimon touts NYC investment, resilience * Drone port, Michelin star restaurant among amenities By Nupur Anand NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase officially opened its new 60-story, $3 billion headquarters in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday as the bank hopes its modern amenities will help recruit more employees. CEO Jamie Dimon said the opening of the new headquarters is a significant investment in New York City. The bank contributes $42 billion annually to the city's economy, the lender said. "Do not bet against New York City, do not bet against our financial services sector," Kathy Hochul, New York State governor said. The tower can accommodate 10,000 workers and will serve as a model for the company's future offices worldwide, said David Arena, the head of global corporate real estate for the largest U.S. lender. “We tried to future-proof the building,” Arena said. The new site on Park Avenue will have biometric access and a building app that allows employees to order food and reserve meeting rooms. It will also have a drone port for package deliveries. Amenities in the new skyscraper include a Michelin-starred vegan restaurant, a cafe serving protein shakes from an Airstream trailer and an English-style pub. The tower has 50% more hospitality space than any previous JPMorgan property, Arena said. The bank has upgraded 125,000 workstations at its various locations, including in Bangalore, Tokyo, Paris and Mexico City, in the last five years, with 75,000 more planned over the next five years. Dimon has been a prominent advocate of working from the office rather than at home. The new headquarters, including revamped workstations, is meant to attract and retain talent. "We think of the building as a recruitment tool," Arena said. "A workplace needs to be a destination, it needs to be commute-worthy. It needs to provide an elevated experience for employees, for clients and for visitors." About 97% of the material from the bank's demolished old building, which stood on the same site, was recycled. The new structure was built with sustainability in mind, including use of recycled metals and other materials. JPMorgan is one of the largest employers in New York City. Construction of the headquarters required 8,000 workers and added $2.6 billion to the city's economy, the bank said last year. The building's completion is an important milestone for Dimon, the longest-serving leader among the nation's biggest banks. The 69-year-old CEO was deeply involved in the details of the project, Arena said. Earlier this year, Dimon said JPMorgan's succession plans remain unchanged, reiterating his intention to step down within five years without giving a more specific timeline. (Reporting by Nupur Anand in New York, Editing by Lananh Nguyen. Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 11:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE ONE MILLION BARRELS OF CRUDE OIL FOR DELIVERY TO THE STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE

BRIEF-Tabreed Appoints Arqaam Securities As Liquidity Provider For Shares Listed On DFM

REFILE–Palliser urges LG Chem to refresh board, says could help shares

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser named U.S.-Saudi Business Council co-chair

UPDATE 2-Trump begins demolition to prepare for White House ballroom

LATEST NEWS

Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price

Liverpool favourites despite losing run, says Eintracht head coach Toppmoeller

REFILE-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan seeks to attract staff with $3 billion skyscraper in New York

Early consumer earnings make the wealth effect clear

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: How It Works, Key Features And What It Means For Google Chrome

Early consumer earnings make the wealth effect clear

UPDATE 2-Trump begins demolition to prepare for White House ballroom

Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales

OpenAI unveils AI browser Atlas

Dutch seek solution to stand-off with China over chipmaker Nexperia, while carmakers fret

REFILE-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan seeks to attract staff with $3 billion skyscraper in New York

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

REFILE-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan seeks to attract staff with $3 billion skyscraper in New York

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

REFILE-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan seeks to attract staff with $3 billion skyscraper in New York
REFILE-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan seeks to attract staff with $3 billion skyscraper in New York
REFILE-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan seeks to attract staff with $3 billion skyscraper in New York
REFILE-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan seeks to attract staff with $3 billion skyscraper in New York
QUICK LINKS