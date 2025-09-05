RFK Jr. Faces Firestorm at Senate Hearing Over Vaccine Access, CDC Shake-Up | 5 Points

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr went through a tense and seemingly heated Senate Finance Committee hearing on Thursday as he sought to defend controversial decisions around vaccine policy, the recent firing of the CDC director, and a cancelled $500 million investment in mRNA research, the US media reported.

During the three hour-long session of Senate hearing, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers grilled Kennedy, accusing him of narrowing vaccine access, undermining public health, and even turning on his own promises.

Senators Push Kennedy on Loyalty to Trump

Responding to a question by Republican Senator Bill Cassidy on whether President Donald Trump deserved a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed, Kennedy responded, “Absolutely, senator…It’s phenomenal.”

However, Cassidy pointed to perceived inconsistencies, reportedly saying, “Kennedy had slashed mRNA vaccine contracts and criticised the very shots that program produced. “This just seems inconsistent.”

Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan, for his part, added, “You are undermining one of the president’s biggest achievements which saved millions of American lives.”

Vaccine Access Concerns From Both Parties

While Kennedy once promised not to block vaccine access, many senators say he’s doing just that.

Kennedy insisted, “I’m not taking vaccines away from anybody,” but admitted it now “depends on the state” if people can access COVID shots at a pharmacy. Reports suggest the HHS recently narrowed vaccine approvals, which has made availability patchy.

We became the sickest country in the world. I need to make sure this doesn’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/ihNBfyDWKd — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) September 4, 2025

Senator Elizabeth Warren voiced skepticism, reportedly saying at the time, “You promised that you would not take away vaccines from anyone who wanted them.” Kennedy replied that anyone could still get a shot “if a doctor prescribes one.”

Kennedy Dismisses Former CDC Director’s Claims

Ousted CDC Director Susan Monarez alleged that Kennedy told her to “preapprove” recommendations from vaccine skeptics. Kennedy fired back: “I did not say that to her.” He even claimed Monarez admitted she wasn’t trustworthy: “If you had an employee who told you they weren’t trustworthy, would you ask them to resign?”

Monarez’s attorney called the statements “patently ridiculous”, adding she would “repeat [her claims] under oath.”

Heated Clashes and Accusations

Kennedy told Senator Tina Smith, “You’re just making stuff up,” and said Senator Ben Ray Luján was “talking gibberish.”

When Senator Raphael Warnock pressed him on inflammatory comments before a shooting at the CDC, Kennedy snapped: “Are you complicit in the assassination attempts on President Trump?”

What Happens Next?

With the fallout appearing to be far from over, lawmakers may now call Monarez and her replacement Jim O’Neill to testify.