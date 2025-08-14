Russia Restrains WhatsApp, Telegram Calls Citing Crime Control — But Is There Something More?

Russia has announced restrictions on voice calls through WhatsApp and Telegram, saying the move is needed to fight crime, state media reported on Wednesday. The communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said the apps are “the main voice services used for fraud, extortion, and for involving Russian citizens in subversive and terrorist activities.”

Authorities claim Ukraine has used Telegram to recruit people or carry out sabotage in Russia. They want the platforms to give law enforcement access to user data, not only for fraud investigations but also for cases Russia labels as terrorism. Calls will be allowed again once the apps comply with Russian laws, the Digital Development and Communications Ministry said.

Telegram Defends Its Functioning in Russia

Telegram told AFP it works to stop misuse of its platform, removing millions of harmful posts every day, including those linked to violence, sabotage, or fraud.

Users can bypass the restrictions by using virtual private networks (VPNs), but those are also regularly blocked. This summer, authorities further limited internet access, including widespread mobile internet shutdowns. Officials said this was to prevent Ukrainian drone attacks, but experts view it as part of a broader push to tighten control over the internet.

Is Russia Planning More Curbs?

Earlier this month, the Digital Ministry said it was working with internet providers to create a “whitelist” of essential websites and services that would remain accessible during shutdowns.

Last month, the government passed a law punishing people for searching for banned content. It also warned it could target WhatsApp, one of Russia’s most used apps, while promoting a new state-backed messaging service expected to be closely monitored.

The measures are part of an ongoing effort to control online communication in Russia, especially foreign platforms that refuse to share user data with authorities.

