LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Russia Restrains WhatsApp, Telegram Calls Citing Crime Control — But Is There Something More?

Russia Restrains WhatsApp, Telegram Calls Citing Crime Control — But Is There Something More?

Russia has restricted voice calls on WhatsApp and Telegram, citing crime prevention and alleged misuse by Ukraine. Authorities demand data access, block VPNs, and expand internet controls, including shutdowns. A new law punishes searches for banned content as Moscow pushes a monitored state messaging app.

Calls will be allowed again once the apps comply with Russian laws, reports said
Calls will be allowed again once the apps comply with Russian laws, reports said

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 14, 2025 03:55:05 IST

Russia has announced restrictions on voice calls through WhatsApp and Telegram, saying the move is needed to fight crime, state media reported on Wednesday. The communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said the apps are “the main voice services used for fraud, extortion, and for involving Russian citizens in subversive and terrorist activities.”

Authorities claim Ukraine has used Telegram to recruit people or carry out sabotage in Russia. They want the platforms to give law enforcement access to user data, not only for fraud investigations but also for cases Russia labels as terrorism. Calls will be allowed again once the apps comply with Russian laws, the Digital Development and Communications Ministry said.

Telegram Defends Its Functioning in Russia

Telegram told AFP it works to stop misuse of its platform, removing millions of harmful posts every day, including those linked to violence, sabotage, or fraud.

Users can bypass the restrictions by using virtual private networks (VPNs), but those are also regularly blocked. This summer, authorities further limited internet access, including widespread mobile internet shutdowns. Officials said this was to prevent Ukrainian drone attacks, but experts view it as part of a broader push to tighten control over the internet.

Is Russia Planning More Curbs?

Earlier this month, the Digital Ministry said it was working with internet providers to create a “whitelist” of essential websites and services that would remain accessible during shutdowns.

Last month, the government passed a law punishing people for searching for banned content. It also warned it could target WhatsApp, one of Russia’s most used apps, while promoting a new state-backed messaging service expected to be closely monitored.

The measures are part of an ongoing effort to control online communication in Russia, especially foreign platforms that refuse to share user data with authorities.

Also Read: Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace

Tags: russiatelegramwhatsapp

RELATED News

White House Commands Federal Agents to Guard Washington DC Streets Every Minute
Ex-South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee to Face Questioning After Corruption Arrest
Breaking: Massive Police Response After Reports of Officers Shot in Gretna
Europe, Ukraine Urge Donald Trump Against Solo Ukraine Deal with Putin
Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift Breaks Down On New Heights Podcast Over Masters Battle: If I Never Bought Back My Music…
Luis Enrique’s ‘Crazy Claim’ After Last Minute Win
Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm To Stop UPI P2P Collect Requests From Oct 1- Here Is Everything You Need To Know
Reality Check For Shayna Baszler, In WWE A Contract Means Nothing
India’s Ice Hockey Queens Win Bronze Against All Odds
Weather Alert: Schools in Lucknow and Across Uttar Pradesh Closed Due to Heavy Rain and Bad Weather
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 14, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1517 Here
Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire
US Tariffs on Indian Goods: What Exporters Need To Know Before Deadline
NFL Players With Michael Phelps In The Pool, Talk About Cross Training!
Russia Restrains WhatsApp, Telegram Calls Citing Crime Control — But Is There Something More?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russia Restrains WhatsApp, Telegram Calls Citing Crime Control — But Is There Something More?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russia Restrains WhatsApp, Telegram Calls Citing Crime Control — But Is There Something More?
Russia Restrains WhatsApp, Telegram Calls Citing Crime Control — But Is There Something More?
Russia Restrains WhatsApp, Telegram Calls Citing Crime Control — But Is There Something More?
Russia Restrains WhatsApp, Telegram Calls Citing Crime Control — But Is There Something More?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?