Russia Wants To Build This Deadly Fighter Jet In India, Can Strike Enemy From Long Range, Check Its Other Mind-Blowing Features

India and Russia may soon begin joint production of the Su-57 Felon, Russia’s first fifth-generation stealth fighter jet. The move could reshape air power and strengthen one of the world’s most important defence partnerships, according to reports.

India is already among the biggest buyers of Russian defence equipments, including Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets and S-400 missile systems. Now, building the Su-57 in India would not only extend this partnership but also boost New Delhi’s ‘Make in India’ defence initiative.

The Su-57 is designed to rival America’s F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II. It combines stealth technology, supercruise ability, advanced radar, and long-range strike power. For India, access to such a platform would offer a strategic edge over China’s J-20 stealth jet and Pakistan’s F-16 fleet.

Russia, however, has struggled to mass-produce the Su-57 due to high costs, sanctions, and supply chain problems. Currently, only a few units are operational. Exporting the aircraft is therefore seen as essential for scaling production. By partnering with India, Russia can share development costs, bypass sanctions, and secure steady funding.

For India, the deal could mean access to advanced aerospace technologies and greater self-reliance in defence. Local production would also generate jobs, strengthen domestic industry, and cut costs in the long run.

If finalised, the agreement could mark the biggest Indo-Russian collaboration since the Sukhoi-30MKI project, which transformed the Indian Air Force fleet. Experts say it may also influence global stealth fighter competition.

According to reports, talks are ongoing, but if successful, the project could set a new benchmark for military cooperation between India and Russia, and also reshape the regional balance of power.

