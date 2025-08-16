LIVE TV
Home > World > Russian President Vladimir Putin to Announce Ceasefire in Ukraine? But Only If This Demand Is Met

Putin has insisted that Ukraine pull out of the eastern Donetsk region as a condition to end the war with Kyiv. He also demanded NATO must halt expansion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected ceding territory and will discuss the issue with Trump in Washington.

Currently, Russian forces control about 70 percent of Donetsk

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 16, 2025 22:31:27 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine withdraw from the eastern Donetsk region as a condition for ending Moscow’s war with Kyiv. He made the demand during his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the Alaska Summit on Friday.

According to the Financial Times, Putin told Trump that if his main conditions were met, he would be ready to freeze the rest of the frontline. Trump later called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders on Saturday to share Putin’s demand. He also asked them to stop pressing Russia for a ceasefire.

Certain Sections of Donetsk Under Russian Control for Over a Decade

Russia has controlled parts of Donetsk for more than ten years. If Putin’s demand is accepted, Moscow would take full control of the region, where its forces have advanced the most since November last year.

Putin also suggested that in return for Donetsk, he would agree to freeze the frontline in southern areas like Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Russian troops currently hold large sections of land there. He promised not to launch new offensives if his terms are met.

Ukraine Must Avoid NATO: Putin Sets Another Demand for Peace

Putin stressed to Trump that his key demand remains unchanged: NATO’s eastward expansion must stop, and Ukraine should never be allowed to join the alliance. He said he is open to compromise on other issues, including land, but only if the “root causes” of the conflict are addressed.

At present, Russian forces control about 70 percent of Donetsk. Ukraine still holds the western part of the region, which includes a chain of cities that are crucial for its military operations and defences in the east.

However, Zelensky has ruled out transferring land to Russia or agree to another bifurcation of the country as a condition for peace. He is likely to meet Trump on Monday in Washington where this issue is expected to be discussed in details.

