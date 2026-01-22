LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Saw Her Crying and Getting Hit': Barron Trump Dials 999 After Witnessing Friend Being Brutally Assaulted Live by Ex-Boyfriend on FaceTime

‘Saw Her Crying and Getting Hit’: Barron Trump Dials 999 After Witnessing Friend Being Brutally Assaulted Live by Ex-Boyfriend on FaceTime

Barron Trump is credited with helping save a woman’s life after allegedly witnessing her being assaulted during a FaceTime call and immediately alerting British police, a London court has heard.

Barron Trump Dials 999 After Witnessing Friend Being Brutally Assaulted Live. Photo: X
Barron Trump Dials 999 After Witnessing Friend Being Brutally Assaulted Live. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 22, 2026 09:09:57 IST

‘Saw Her Crying and Getting Hit’: Barron Trump Dials 999 After Witnessing Friend Being Brutally Assaulted Live by Ex-Boyfriend on FaceTime

Barron Trump is credited with helping save a woman’s life after allegedly witnessing her being assaulted during a FaceTime call and immediately alerting British police, a London court has heard.

The youngest son of US President Donald Trump contacted UK emergency services after receiving a late-night call from a woman he knew, during which he reportedly saw her ex-boyfriend attacking her. According to Metro UK, the emergency call was placed at 2.23 am on January 18, 2025.

Barron Trump Alerted UK Police During Alleged Assault

The woman, who cannot be identified due to legal restrictions, told the court that her ex-boyfriend, Matvei Rumiantsev, was assaulting her when she managed to contact Barron Trump. Prosecutors said the 22-year-old was allegedly driven by jealousy over her friendship with the US president’s son.

During the emergency call played in court, Barron Trump was heard dialing the UK’s 999 service and telling the operator, “I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up.” 

After sharing her address, he stressed the urgency of the situation, saying, “It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up.”Bodycam footage from police officers arriving at the address was also shown to jurors. She later told them, “I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son.”

In the footage, one officer is heard telling a colleague that the informant from the US was likely the former president’s son.

He added, “This female is friends with Donald Trump’s son. She was on a FaceTime with him when this assault happened, and he’s called us.”

Police then asked the woman to call him back. During the call, she said: “Hello, Barron – did you call the police or anything?” He replied: “I had someone call the police.”

Barron Trump explained to officers what he had seen. “She called me. I picked up the phone expecting a nice hello or something,” he said.

He added, “I just saw a ceiling and could hear screaming. I could see a guy’s head on the phone, and then the camera turns to her crying and getting hit.”

‘He helped save my life,’ Woman Tells Court

Barron Trump told the court the FaceTime call lasted around 10 to 15 seconds and that “I called you guys – that was the best thing I could do. I wasn’t going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse,” He said he chose not to call back or confront the alleged attacker, believing it could have escalated the situation.

Testifying later, the woman described the call as “a sign from God,” telling jurors that Barron Trump helped save her life. She said she had been on her knees pleading before finding the strength to get up.

The woman said she had been in a six-month relationship with Rumiantsev, whom she later accused of assault, rape, intentional strangulation and attempting to pressure her into withdrawing her complaints. Rumiantsev has denied all allegations.

Also Read: ‘Don’t Let Any Indians Enter’: Indian Tourists Allege Racism At Thailand’s Yona Beach Despite Having Valid Tickets

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 9:09 AM IST
‘Saw Her Crying and Getting Hit’: Barron Trump Dials 999 After Witnessing Friend Being Brutally Assaulted Live by Ex-Boyfriend on FaceTime

