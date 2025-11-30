‘Sexual Violence, Dog Attacks’: UN Report Accuses Israel Of ‘De Facto Policy Of Organised Abuse’, Condemns Systematic Torture Of Palestinian Prisoners

The United Nations Committee Against Torture has accused Israel of pursuing a “de facto state policy of organized and widespread torture” against Palestinian detainees, expressing “deep concern” over severe abuse, including sexual violence, attacks by dogs, electrocution, waterboarding and prolonged stress positions.

The report, published on Friday as part of regular monitoring by the committee under the UN Convention Against Torture, underlines extensive allegations of brutal treatment over the last two years, especially since the beginning of the Gaza war on 7 October 2023.

UN Raises Alarm Over Systematic Abuse

Members of the committee said detainees were subjected to repeated violent beatings, humiliation, denial of medical care, excessive use of restraints in some cases leading to amputation and degrading treatment, including being forced to act like animals or being urinated on.

It stated that 75 Palestinians have died in custody since the war began, a figure it described as “abnormally high”. It also noted that death cases have not resulted in accountability or prosecution of any Israeli officials.

Children Detained, Solitary Confinement Reported

Condemning the widespread use of detention practices, the UN was concerned about Israel’s resort to the unlawful combatants law, which allows detention without trial for extended periods. In September, there were 3,474 Palestinians being held in administrative detention, including children.

The committee warned that children classified as security prisoners were at risk of solitary confinement and limited contact with family as well as denial of rights to education in violation of international norms on child protection. It called on Israel to revise legislation to ban solitary confinement of minors.

Lack of Accountability

Despite testimony and widespread allegations of torture, the inspector charged with investigating complaints reportedly filed no criminal prosecutions during the past two years. Only one conviction was recorded: seven months for an Israeli soldier filmed assaulting blindfolded detainees a punishment the committee called inadequate given the severity of the offense.

Fatal Shooting Incident Raises Questions

The release of the report coincided with the temporary release of three Israeli border police officers who were investigated for the killing of two Palestinian detainees in Jenin, which was filmed while the men crawled with hands raised before being shot at close range. Israel said the officers felt threatened, but no apparent threat or resistance can be seen in the video.

Israel Denies Torture Allegations Israeli representatives from the foreign and justice ministries denied the allegations, insisting that conditions in jail meet the legal requirements and that prisons are properly monitored.

