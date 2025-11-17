Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence Verdict : A Look At World Leaders Who Were Similarly Sentenced

In a historic and highly contentious ruling, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for alleged crimes against humanity linked to the 2024 student uprising. The verdict delivered amid tight security in Dhaka comes months after Hasina fled to India in August 2024 following massive protests and political turmoil.

The tribunal found Hasina guilty of ordering a lethal police crackdown on student demonstrators in July–August 2024, where UN reports say hundreds were killed. Hasina, tried in absentia, has denied all charges. Her Awami League party has also been barred from contesting the upcoming national elections, raising concerns of renewed unrest.

Hasina’s son and adviser, Sajeeb Wazed, told Reuters that the family will not appeal the verdict unless a democratically elected government takes office with Awami League participation. As per Bangladeshi law, however, the death sentence will undergo multiple judicial reviews from the High Court’s Death Reference to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court before any execution can legally occur.

Only one co-accused, former police chief Abdullah al-Mamun, was present when the verdict was read out. Others, including Hasina, remain abroad.

Global Context: World Leaders Who Faced Execution or Death Sentences

Sheikh Hasina now joins a rare and controversial list of global leaders who were sentenced to death some executed, others in exile.

Executed World Leaders- A look Back

Nicolae Ceausescu (Romania, 1989): Executed by firing squad after a swift trial for abuse of power and crimes against citizens.

Saddam Hussein (Iraq, 2006): Hanged for crimes against humanity linked to the Dujail massacre.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (Pakistan, 1979): Hanged for conspiracy to murder under General Zia-ul-Haq’s regime.

Ion Antonescu (Romania, 1946): Executed for war crimes and collaboration with Nazi Germany.

Francisco Macías Nguema (Equatorial Guinea, 1979): Executed after conviction for genocide, corruption, and mass murder.

Ferenc Szálasi (Hungary, 1946): Hanged for war crimes and treason.

Louis XVI (France, 1793): Guillotined during the French Revolution for treason.

Charles I (England, 1649): Publicly beheaded after conviction for treason.

Benito Mussolini (Italy, 1945): Shot by firing squad without a formal trial as WWII ended.

Adnan Menderes (Turkey, 1961): Hanged after a military coup for political crimes.

Sentenced but Not Executed

Pervez Musharraf (Pakistan, 2019): Given a death sentence in absentia for high treason while living in exile in Dubai.

While comparisons vary across political systems and historical eras, the sentencing of a sitting or former head of government to death remains rare and often signals deep national upheaval. Bangladesh now finds itself at a similar crossroads. The ICT verdict against Sheikh Hasina, delivered just months before national elections, raises fresh questions about political stability, judicial independence, and the future of democratic participation. Only one co-accused, former police chief Abdullah al-Mamun, was present in court when the judgment was read, while Hasina and others remain outside the country.

ALSO READ: Sheikh Hasina Verdict: Who Are Sajeeb Wazed And Saima Wazed And What They Said On Their Mother’s Death Sentence