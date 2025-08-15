LIVE TV
Singapore, France, US Greet India On 79th Independence Day: Know All About It

Singapore, France, US Greet India On 79th Independence Day: Know All About It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort. This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Singapore, France greet India on 79th Independence Day
Singapore, France greet India on 79th Independence Day

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 15, 2025 09:27:48 IST

Diplomatic missions in India extended warm greetings to mark India’s 79th Independence Day, highlighting the strength of bilateral ties and cultural camaraderie.

The Singapore High Commission in India shared a gesture for Indian travellers heading to Singapore for the long weekend. “A little surprise for our Indian friends visiting Singapore for the long weekend. Singapore’s beloved destination mascot Merli appeared at Changi Airport, greeting Indian travellers with cuddly Merli plushies,” Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, HC Wong, posted on X.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also conveyed his wishes, writing, “Congratulations to India on your 79th Independence Day. Our meeting earlier this week underscored the strength of our ties. We celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties.”

Similarly, the French Embassy in India took to social media to extend its greetings. “Our warmest wishes on #IndependenceDay2025! As our Indian friends come together to celebrate this special day, we invited our French colleagues to a rapid-fire round on India – its cultures, cuisines, and more. Watch what they had to say!” the embassy posted on X.

Echoing this spirit, the United States Embassy in India and Indian missions abroad also extended greetings, mirroring the warmth expressed by France, Singapore and other partners, and highlighting the shared values and festive camaraderie that define India’s ties with nations worldwide.

In a post on X, the U.S. Embassy in India said, “Happy Independence Day, India! The United States joins India in celebrating this important occasion, honoring our shared achievements in advancing global peace and prosperity. We look forward to strengthening the #USIndia partnership in the years ahead.”

The Embassy of India in Tokyo also extended greetings, posting, “Embassy of India, Tokyo extends greetings to all on the occasion of Independence Day.”

Sharing visuals of celebrations, it added, “Glimpses of the Flag hoisting ceremony at @IndianEmbTokyo to celebrate the 79th Independence Day of India. Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge hoisted the tricolor and read Address to the Nation by the Hon’ble President of India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort. This year’s celebrations carry the theme ‘Naya Bharat,’ reflecting the government’s vision of achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

With inputs from ANI

