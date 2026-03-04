According to Sri Lankan media sources, the Iranian military ship ‘IRIS Dena’ had about 180 sailors on board when the Sri Lankan Navy rescued 30 of them on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan Navy Rescues 30 Sailors From Iranian Warship ‘IRIS Dena’ Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

The rescued sailors are being taken to Karapitiya Hospital for medical care, according to Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath. The rescue occurs amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has asserted that it controls the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil and gas shipping route, and that any ships attempting to cross the canal run the danger of being damaged by missiles or wayward drones. Additionally, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) asserted that it had attacked an American destroyer in the Indian Ocean. According to the Corps, “Ghadr-380” and “Talaieh” missiles were used to strike the cruiser. With a maximum range of 2,000 kilometres, the Ghadr missile is a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) intended for precise strikes and quick deployment.

Targets up to 1,000 kilometres away can be reached by the strategic cruise missile system Talaeieh. Its strategic capabilities are enhanced by its ability to switch targets mid-mission, making it a smart missile.IRGC claimed that the destroyer was refuelling from an American tanker while it was hit, it added. The strike, the Corps concluded, triggered “widespread fires” on board both the vessels. The IRGC has launched an operation codenamed True Promise 4 in retaliation against US-Israeli assets after they struck Iran. IRGC claims that they have struck numerous sensitive and strategic targets deep inside the occupied territories, besides staging counterattacks against many American interests throughout the West Asia region, including those lying in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

What did IRGC Say?

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the execution of the 16th wave of Operation True Promise 4 against the US-Israel forces in the region after they struck Iran. In a statement IRGC claimed that it had struck the “heart and the northern parts of the occupied territories” with “effective” missile and drone operations conducted by its Aerospace Division. It cited some of the targets as the general staff of the Israeli regime’s army and its ministry of war in Hakiriya, the strategic infrastructures lying in Bnei Brak, military targets stationed in Beit Hakfa, northeast of Tel Aviv, and the military centre in Western Galilee.

By the fourth day of the Iranian counterattack, according to IRGC’s intelligence sources, over 680 “enemy” casualties had been reported. The statement cited “operational weakness, technical gaps, and the reduced computational capability in the multi-layer defence systems of the occupied territories” as grounds for the “opening up of air corridors for the penetration, passage, and impact of Iranian projectiles.”

