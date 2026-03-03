‘Stocked And Ready To Win’: Trump Claims ‘Virtually Unlimited Supply Of Weapons’ Amid Concerns Of Long-drawn US-Iran War

US-Iran War: As the shadow of a long-drawn conflict looms over the Middle East, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the country has a “virtually unlimited supply” of medium- and upper-medium-grade weapons.

He signalled that the USA has full inventories in case a prolonged conflict emerges with Iran.

His comments follow the launch of a joint operation by Israel and the USA against Iran on February 28.

Both sides have since been locked in an intense military conflict involving ballistic missiles, drones, and fighter jets.

Taking to his social media website ‘Truth Social’, Donald Trump said that US ammunition stockpiles “have, at the medium- and upper-medium-grade, never been higher or better.”

“As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons. Wars can be fought ‘forever,’ and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries’ finest arms!),” the Republican leader added.

While Trump expressed confidence in the mid-tier weapons reserves of the country, he said that the high-grade weapons stockpiles were not yet where he wanted them to be.

“At the highest end, we have a good supply, but we are not where we want to be. Much additional high-grade weaponry is stored for us in outlying countries,” he wrote.

Trump also took a swipe at former POTUS Joe Biden, accusing him of not taking appropriate measures to bolster the domestic high-grade weapons inventory while sending much of it to war-torn Ukraine.

“Sleepy Joe Biden spent all of his time, and our Country’s money, GIVING everything to PT Barnum (Zelenskyy!) of Ukraine — Hundreds of Billions of Dollars worth — And, while he gave so much of the super high-end away (FREE!), he didn’t bother to replace it,” Trump wrote.

Trump further said that he strengthened the army in his first term and continues to do so.

“Fortunately, I rebuilt the military in my first term, and continue to do so. The United States is stocked and ready to win, big! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President Donald J. Trump,” the post concluded.

Notably, the USA-Israel strikes on Iran culminated in the killing of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the disabling of crucial military infrastructure. Iran has also responded to the attack by launching several waves of missile strikes across the Gulf nations, targeting US assets.

