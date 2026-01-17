LIVE TV
Home > World > Surveillance Plane With 11 On Board Vanishes In Indonesia, Rescue Teams Rush To Suspected Crash Site

Surveillance Plane With 11 On Board Vanishes In Indonesia, Rescue Teams Rush To Suspected Crash Site

An ATR 42-500 aircraft with 11 people on board went missing in Indonesia after losing contact near South Sulawesi, prompting a large rescue operation despite bad weather. Officials suspect the plane may have come down near Mount Bulusaraung, while investigations are ongoing.

Surveillance plane goes missing in Indonesia, rescue launched (Image: Representative photo)
Surveillance plane goes missing in Indonesia, rescue launched (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 17, 2026 21:55:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Surveillance Plane With 11 On Board Vanishes In Indonesia, Rescue Teams Rush To Suspected Crash Site

Indonesian rescue teams were searching on Saturday for a fisheries surveillance aircraft that went missing with 11 people on board. Officials said the aircraft, an ATR 42-500 operated by Indonesia Air Transport, lost contact with air traffic control around 1:30 p.m. local time in the Maros region of South Sulawesi.

Andi Sultan, an official from the local rescue agency, told Reuters that the plane was flying toward Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi, after taking off from Yogyakarta province when communication was suddenly lost. He said there were eight crew members and three passengers on board.

Search operations were launched quickly, with around 400 personnel deployed, including teams from the military and police. However, Sultan said bad weather was making rescue efforts difficult. He did not speculate on what may have caused the incident.

Officials believe the plane went down near Mount Bulusaraung

“We suspect the plane came down near the peak of Mount Bulusaraung. We have deployed our personnel there,” he said.

The aircraft was chartered by Indonesia’s Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. Ministry official Pung Nugroho Saksono confirmed this to state news agency Antara. Marine Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono said the three passengers on board were ministry employees who were carrying out air surveillance related to fisheries.

The ATR 42-500 is a regional turboprop aircraft that can carry between 42 and 50 passengers and is commonly used for short-haul flights and special missions.

Unconfirmed data from Flightradar24 showed that an aircraft matching the plane’s description was flying east over the Java Sea at around 11,000 feet before it suddenly lost altitude and disappeared from tracking systems.

Meanwhile, aircraft manufacturer ATR, based in France, said it was aware of the incident. The Franco-Italian planemaker said it had been informed of an accident in Indonesia and that its specialists were assisting local authorities as investigations began.

Rescue teams continue to search the mountainous area where the plane is believed to have gone down.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 9:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Indonesia newslatest world newsWorld news

