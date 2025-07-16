LIVE TV
Syrian Government and Druze Leaders Agree on Fresh Ceasefire

Syrian Government and Druze Leaders Agree on Fresh Ceasefire

A new ceasefire was declared in Syria after days of violent clashes between Druze militias and government forces. Israeli airstrikes targeted Damascus in support of the Druze, killing at least one, reports say. Meanwhile, civilians in Sweida remain trapped and terrified, even as Israel has threatened more military action if Syrian troops don’t withdraw.

Syria and Druze leaders reportedly announced a new ceasefire amid deadly clashes and Israeli airstrikes. (Photo: X/@IsraelMFA)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 21:55:15 IST

Syrian officials and Druze community leaders announced a fresh ceasefire on Wednesday following days of violent clashes in Sweida and major Israeli airstrikes in Damascus earlier during the day, according to a report published by The Associated Press. The development comes just a day after a previous ceasefire collapsed, raising fears that Syria’s fragile postwar transition could unravel.

New Ceasefire in Syria Amid Growing Tensions

The violence erupted between government forces and Druze armed groups in Sweida, which in turn gave way to Israeli intervention, including recent airstrikes on Syria’s Defense Ministry and areas near the presidential palace. According to Syrian officials quoted by the publication, one person was killed while 18 others sustained injuries in the latest strikes.

Israel Justifies Intervention to Protect Druze

Israel, for its part, has said its military offensive is aimed at safeguarding the Druze — a community that resides in parts of Syria and Israel — and keeping Islamist groups away from its borders.

An Israeli military official told the publication on the condition of anonymity that a brigade is being pulled from Gaza to the Golan Heights, adding the IDF is “preparing for a multitude of scenarios.”

Sweida Residents Trapped and Terrified

Meanwhile, civilians in Sweida remain caught in the crossfire, with some narrating the harrowing scenes that unfolded at the scene. An eyewitness told the news agency about receiving the news of her husband getting shot after being questioned by security forces.  

Others are reported to be sheltering in basements amid uncertainty.  

Meanwhile, videos circulating online showed widespread atrocities being committed, including alleged mistreatment of detainees and incidents of arson and looting. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said over 250 people have been killed since Monday, including children and civilians, as reported by The Associated Press. At least 21 others were allegedly executed.

Israel Vows More Strikes if Syrian Troops Don’t Withdraw

Israeli leaders have warned of escalated response unless Syrian forces recede. “We will soon raise the bar of responses against the regime if the message is not understood,” Defence Minister Israel Katz recently said, per AP.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged calm in an address to Israel’s Druze citizens after dozens of them reportedly crossed the border into Syria. Speaking in a video posted on X, Netanyahu said, “The situation in Sweida, the situation in southwestern Syria, is very serious. You are endangering your lives; you could be killed, you could be kidnapped… Therefore, I ask you – return to your homes, let the IDF act.”

