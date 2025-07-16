Israel Carries Out Fresh Strikes on Syrian Capital – Here’s What We Know So Far

Israel carried out powerful airstrikes on the Syrian capital of Damascus late Wednesday, targeting key military sites, including the entrance to Syria’s defense ministry, Reuters reported, quoting state media. Here’s what we know so far about what has happened, why it matters and what could be coming next.

At least one person was killed and 18 others were left injured in Israeli airstrikes in Damascus, according to the Reuters report, which cited the Syrian state news agency.

Israeli military, meanwhile, confirmed that it targeted a military site near the presidential palace in Syria’s capital.

An eyewitness told the US-based news agency that an airstrike hit right next to the presidential palace earlier.

The Trump administration has reportedly asked Israel to halt its strikes on Syria, according to an Axios report published Wednesday, citing a senior American official.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also expressed concern over the strikes, reportedly saying, “We are going to be working on that issue as we speak. I just got off the phone with the relevant parties. We’re very concerned about it, and hopefully we’ll have some updates later today.”

The US wants fighting to stop between Syrian government troops and Druze fighters after a ceasefire, Rubio indicated, per Reuters.

An Israeli military official told the publication that Israel is in close contact with the United States regarding the situation, and that Israel is prepared for any outcome following multiple airstrikes on Syrian targets in the past 24 hours.

The Israeli military has accused the Syrian army of being “part of the problem, not the solution,” claiming it has done nothing to protect the Druze minority.

Israel’s military also confirmed striking the entrance to the Syrian military headquarters via a post on X.

Heavy Strikes Rock Damascus

In a moment broadcast live on Syrian television, and widely shared on social media, a missile struck the Ministry of Defense building during a news segment, forcing the anchor to take cover mid-broadcast. Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, shared the dramatic footage, writing, “The painful blows have begun.”

NEW – footage shows #Israel’s strike just now at the entrance door to #Syria’s Defense Ministry, caught on live TV.pic.twitter.com/0MItxBExmS — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) July 16, 2025

Why Is Israel Striking Syria?

The latest escalation is tied to growing violence in Syria’s Sweida region, home to majority of the Druze population. Clashes erupted earlier this week between Druze members and Bedouin armed groups, which in turn saw the Syrian government sending its troops to the violence-hit region. The move backfired, with the Syrian regime forces reported to be clashing with the Druze community members.

Meanwhile, Israel vowed to protect the Druze population, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirming that they struck the Syrian military command in Damascus, and a top Israeli military officer telling Reuters, “Israel will not let a military build-up along its border or a massacre of Druze in Syria.”

Israel also warned the Syrian regime not to enter the south, especially around the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights where Israeli forces are currently active.

Tensions on the Border

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged calm in an address to Israel’s Druze citizens after dozens of them reportedly crossed the border into Syria. Speaking in a video posted on X, Netanyahu said, “The situation in Sweida, the situation in southwestern Syria, is very serious. You are endangering your lives; you could be killed, you could be kidnapped… Therefore, I ask you – return to your homes, let the IDF act.”

