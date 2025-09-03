⁠Tallest Buildings in Asia: Heights, Locations & Mind-Blowing Facts You Didn’t Know

Asia also has the tallest skyscrapers by far in the world; readable as there is no other comparison. They represent a symbol of economic viability and growth as well as urban development. They show case innovations, design, and cultural aspirations. The Burj Khalifa and Merdeka 118 exemplify heights not only redefining their local skyline, but also Asia.

Burj Khalifa – Dubai, UAE (828 m)

Standing at 828 m high, Burj Khalifa is both the tallest building in Asia, as well as the tallest building in the world. Having been completed in 2010, Burj Khalifa consists of 163 floors of residential flats, office space, hotels, and observation decks to view the city in a 360 degree panorama.

To combat the high desert temperatures, the Burj Khalifa uses a specially designed mix of concrete, and has a huge spire that can be seen nearly 95 km away and is the tallest building in the world today. Burj Khalifa is a landmark also representing global architectural ambition and accomplishment.

Merdeka 118 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (679 m)

Merdeka 118 has just opened in 2023 and is the tallest building in Southeast Asia and the second tallest building in Asia. Merdeka 118 is 118 floors and was designed in the form of a crystal forming to tell the story of Malaysia’s independence and aspirations as a nation. Merdeka has a mix of office space, hotel space, residential space, and public engagement space including the largest observation deck in Southeast Asia.

Shanghai Tower – Shanghai, China (632 meters)

The Shanghai Tower has a twisting design which reduces wind loads on the tower, which allows the tower to have an energy-efficient double-layered glass facade. Opened in 2015, the tower has 128 floors dedicated to office and retail and the tower has some of the fastest elevators in the world.

Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower – Mecca, Saudi Arabia (601 meters)

Finished in 2012, the Clock Tower is a 120-floor building that has the world’s largest clock face and is also a luxury hotel for pilgrims. Centered on the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, and integrating cultural value with the grand nature of the tower, it serves millions of visitors annually.

Other Notable Buildings

Ping An Finance Center (599 meters) in Shenzhen, China

Lotte World Tower (555 meters) in Seoul, South Korea

China Zun (CITIC Tower) (527 meters) in Beijing, China

Taipei 101 (508 meters) in Taiwan, noted for earthquake-resistant architecture through a giant “tuned mass damper”.

Interesting Facts

Asia has about 75% of the world’s skyscrapers and has 50 of the tallest skyscrapers in the world.

Skyscrapers are called “cities in the sky” since skyscrapers house mixed-use spaces like offices, residences, shopping malls, hotels, and entertainment.

The buildings use sophisticated technologies in energy efficiency and built environment and building techniques used to resist wind and seismic activity.

The tallest skyscrapers in Asia and the various cities, are examples of not just the engineering excellence we see today, but the ambition and creativity behind the work we are witnessing. These mega-buildings also reinforce the idea that we are truly pushing the frontiers of the possible with architecture and design.

As we look at these mammoth buildings, we appreciate how our cities are perpetually growing and changing, and the futuristic aspirations for the urban environment that is exemplified throughout Asia.

Disclaimer: Heights and facts are based on available data as of 2025 and may update with new developments.

