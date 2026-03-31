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Home > World News > Tehran To Impose Tolls On Strait Of Hormuz: No Passage For US and Israeli Vessels—Trump Warns Of ‘Freedom of Navigation’ Consequences

Tehran To Impose Tolls On Strait Of Hormuz: No Passage For US and Israeli Vessels—Trump Warns Of ‘Freedom of Navigation’ Consequences

Iran has approved a plan to impose tolls and restrict passage including banning US and Israeli vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions. Donald Trump warned of action if the route is not reopened, as the US pushes for control and freedom of navigation.

Strait of Hormuz Toll, image credit: Wikipedia
Strait of Hormuz Toll, image credit: Wikipedia

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 31, 2026 05:51:55 IST

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Tehran To Impose Tolls On Strait Of Hormuz: No Passage For US and Israeli Vessels—Trump Warns Of ‘Freedom of Navigation’ Consequences

The Strait of Hormuz Management Plan, which calls for imposing fees on ships traveling through the vital waterway, was authorized by Iran’s Parliament Security Committee on Monday (local time), according to Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).  

According to the IRIB, a member of the National Security Commission announced that the plan was formally approved, detailing key areas of focus, including security arrangements for the Strait, ship safety, environmental protection, financial arrangements, and the implementation of a rial-based toll system. 

The plan also explicitly bans passage for American and Israeli vessels, reinforces the sovereign role of Iran and its armed forces, and outlines cooperation with Oman in establishing the legal framework for the Strait. Additionally, it prohibits passage for countries participating in unilateral sanctions against Iran, as reported by IRIB. 

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The approved measures come amid ongoing conflict in West Asia between Iran and the US-Israeli coalition, currently in its second month, and reflect Tehran’s efforts to assert control over one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, through which a significant portion of global oil shipments transit. 

Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News that the United States is going to retake control of the Strait of Hormuz, which would eventually have freedom of navigation. 

He said that while individual deals have been cut by countries to cross the Strait of Hormuz, eventually the US would regain control over it either through American escorts or a multinational escort. 

“The market is well supplied and we are seeing more and more ships go through on a daily basis as individual countries cut deals with the Iranian regime for the time being. over time, the US is going to retake control of the straits and there will be freedom of navigation, whether it is through US escorts or a multinational escort,” he said. 

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump threatened to target Iran’s civilian energy infrastructure, including power plants, oil wells and Kharg Island, if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. 

In a post to Truth Social, Trump stated, “Great progress has been made, but if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business’, we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island.” 

(ANI) 

Also Read: Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After President Trump: Senate Passes $2.75 Million Rebranding Budget, Eric Trump Thanks Lawmakers

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Tehran To Impose Tolls On Strait Of Hormuz: No Passage For US and Israeli Vessels—Trump Warns Of ‘Freedom of Navigation’ Consequences

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Tehran To Impose Tolls On Strait Of Hormuz: No Passage For US and Israeli Vessels—Trump Warns Of ‘Freedom of Navigation’ Consequences

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Tehran To Impose Tolls On Strait Of Hormuz: No Passage For US and Israeli Vessels—Trump Warns Of ‘Freedom of Navigation’ Consequences
Tehran To Impose Tolls On Strait Of Hormuz: No Passage For US and Israeli Vessels—Trump Warns Of ‘Freedom of Navigation’ Consequences
Tehran To Impose Tolls On Strait Of Hormuz: No Passage For US and Israeli Vessels—Trump Warns Of ‘Freedom of Navigation’ Consequences
Tehran To Impose Tolls On Strait Of Hormuz: No Passage For US and Israeli Vessels—Trump Warns Of ‘Freedom of Navigation’ Consequences

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