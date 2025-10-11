LIVE TV
Home > World > Tennessee Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing, Feared Dead

Tennessee Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing, Feared Dead

A massive explosion at Tennessee’s Accurate Energetic Systems munitions plant left 19 people missing and feared dead. The blast destroyed a building, shook nearby towns, and prompted an ongoing investigation by the ATF and FBI.

Devastation in Tennessee: 19 missing after a massive explosion rocks a military munitions plant. (Photo: Canva)
Devastation in Tennessee: 19 missing after a massive explosion rocks a military munitions plant. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 11, 2025 01:41:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tennessee Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing, Feared Dead

A huge explosion of a Tennessee military munitions facility on Friday left 19 individuals missing and presumed dead, officials have confirmed. The explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in rural Humphreys County shook the community, with residents describing they could hear and feel the blast miles away, according to Associated Press.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis called the scene “one of the most devastating” he has ever seen. Although he did not say there were fatalities, the 19 missing workers were called “souls” and officials are still in touch with their families.

Hilltop building in ruins

The Bucksnort plant, which is about 60 miles southwest of Nashville, produces and tests explosives on an eight-building complex sprawling over wooded hills. Aerial video shot by WTVF-TV indicated one hilltop building in ruins, with smoldering wreckage and charred-out cars left behind.

Emergency personnel could not access the site at first because detonations were still happening. The area is now safe, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and FBI lending a hand on the investigation. Sheriff Davis cautioned that it may be days before the cause is known.

“This is a tragedy for our community,” McEwen Mayor Brad Rachford said. People living in the nearby town of Lobelville, approximately 20 minutes from the plant, reported homes shaking and even captured the crash of the explosion on camera.

There is no danger of explosions occurring again, officials stressed. Sheriff Davis explained that several different agencies, including a bomb squad, are on the scene collaborating to mitigate the situation and assist with support for the affected families.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the blast while urging the public to keep the victims’ families in their thoughts and prayers.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 1:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: TennesseeTennessee Explosives Plant BlastTennessee news

Tennessee Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing, Feared Dead

