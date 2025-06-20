Thai Prime Minister’s Leaked Call Sparks Political Uproar And Coalition Collapse

A leaked telephone conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen has ignited fierce criticism and shaken Thailand’s political foundations. In the recording, Shinawatra, who has led the country for just ten months, refers to Hun Sen as “Uncle” and labels a prominent Thai army commander her opponent. The conversation has sparked public outrage and accusations of undermining national dignity.

Under intense pressure, the PM issued a public apology on Thursday. Flanked by senior party and military figures, she stated,

“I would like to apologise for the leaked audio of my conversation with a Cambodian leader which has caused public resentment.”

Despite her remarks, the damage appears done, with critics calling the chat unprofessional and disrespectful to the nation and its armed forces.

Coalition Partner Walks Out Amid Scandal

More than just a public relations disaster, the episode has triggered political fallout. The conservative Bhumjaithai Party, a vital member of Shinawatra’s coalition, formally withdrew its support, citing the PM’s comments as detrimental to both the military’s honor and Thailand’s international reputation. The departure leaves Shinawatra with a slim hold over the coalition in the 495-seat Parliament, with 69 MPs already abandoning her.

Analysts warn such instability in the legislature could force a snap election, barely two years after the previous one, or worse — open the door to military intervention.

Military Speaks Out, Urges Calm

Amid swirling rumours and speculation of a possible coup, Thai military officials have stepped forward to reassure the public. Army Chief General Pana Claewplodtook conveyed in a statement that the military remains committed to Thailand’s democratic processes and is focused on preserving national unity.

“The paramount imperative is for Thai people to stand united in collectively defending national sovereignty,” the statement read.

Despite the PM’s apology and the military’s reassurances, public sentiment remains deeply unsettled.

Economic And Diplomatic Consequences Loom

This crisis arrives at a precarious moment. Thailand’s economy remains sluggish, and officials are in the midst of delicate trade negotiations majorly aimed at warding off tariff threats from the U.S. under a possible Donald Trump administration. Any further instability could derail these efforts.

Diplomatically, Thailand and Cambodia have been immersed in a heightened border dispute, stirring worry that the recent leak may fuel fresh tensions.

Thailand has seen similar political dramas before coalition volatility, public protest movements, and military-led interruptions have become recurring themes over the years. With Shinawatra’s grip significantly weakened and her political lineage tied to former PM Thaksin Shinawatra a figure both revered and controversial analysts are closely watching to see whether Thailand will head back into a spiral of political instability.

At this juncture, the Prime Minister faces an uphill battle to salvage her coalition, rebuild trust with the military and the public, and restore Thailand’s diplomatic standing.