These 3 US States Could Face Direct Impact Of Mega-Tsunamis In Next 50 Years

A mega-tsunami could hit parts of the US Pacific Coast soon. Scientists have warned about this catastrophic event, triggered by a major earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ). A May 2025 report claimed that three US states could face the impact of this event in the next 50 years.

The study from Virginia Tech had issued a big warning. It warned that Alaska, Hawaii, and Washington are at risk of experiencing mega-tsunamis in the next 50 years.

The waves could reportedly reach up to 1,000 feet, and could be triggered by massive earthquakes and geological events.

Alaska faces threats of earthquakes and landslides caused by climate change. The Aleutian Islands are prone to very massive earthquakes. A study by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa recently found something interesting. It found that there is a 9% chance of a massive magnitude 9.0 or higher earthquake hitting the Aleutians in the next 50 years.

Hawaii is also at risk. The reason is due to active volcanoes, that can experience large collapses of their sides, and send massive amounts of rock into the ocean. These collapses can produce tsunamis.

In the Pacific Northwest, the Cascadia Subduction Zone is a major fault line stretching from Northern California to Vancouver Island. If a big earthquake happens there, coastal lands could sink by as much as 6.5 feet.

This would increase risks of floods and tsunamis. The waves could reportedly reach up to 40 feet and may hit areas in northern California, Oregon, and southern Washington.

ALSO READ: Will Zelenskyy Wear Suit? White House Meeting In Spotlight After Trump-Putin Alaska Summit On Ukraine War