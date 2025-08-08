LIVE TV
This Southeast Asian Nation, China's Rival, Eyes Indian Missile System That Downed Pakistani Rockets in Operation Sindoor

This Southeast Asian Nation, China’s Rival, Eyes Indian Missile System That Downed Pakistani Rockets in Operation Sindoor

The Akash-1S, a surface-to-air missile developed by India, was reportedly used during Operation Sindoor, where it intercepted and destroyed a Pakistani Fateh-1 rocket mid-air.

This Country Eyes Indian Defence Tech to Counter China
This Country Eyes Indian Defence Tech to Counter China

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 8, 2025 13:14:18 IST

A powerful Indian missile system, tested in real combat against Pakistan earlier this year, is now gaining interest from the Philippines as it seeks to boost its air defence against China in the South China Sea.

The Akash-1S, a surface-to-air missile developed by India, was reportedly used during Operation Sindoor, where it intercepted and destroyed a Pakistani Fateh-1 rocket mid-air. The Fateh-1, known for its stealth and 140-km range, was shot down at an altitude of 5 km.

Notably, the Philippines is now considering adding Akash-1S to its defence arsenal. The country currently uses the Israeli-made SPYDER missile system, but the addition of Akash would strengthen its ability to counter aerial threats like drones and rockets, especially in light of growing tensions with China.

The Akash-1S can strike targets up to 45 km away and at altitudes of up to 20 km. It is equipped with an indigenous active radar seeker for better accuracy and is backed by the Rajendra radar, which can track 64 targets and guide 12 missiles at once.

If the Philippines finalises the deal, it would mark another milestone in India’s growing defence exports, after the success of the BrahMos missile. It also signals India’s increasing role in shaping regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

For Manila, acquiring Akash-1S would be more than just a weapons purchase—it would be a clear message to Beijing that it is serious about defending its sovereignty. For India, it would be another step towards becoming a global player in defence technology.

Akash-1S missile china philippines

