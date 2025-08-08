This UK MP Creates Country’s First AI Politician, Here’s Why

A Member of Parliament in UK has launched an AI version of himself to better connect with the public. Labour MP for Leeds South West and Morley, Mark Sewards, teamed up with local startup Neural Voice to create what he calls the “first AI prototype of a British MP.”

Sewards shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying the AI version will help bridge the gap between MPs and their constituents. “This initiative will allow people to access support 24/7, 365 days a year,” he wrote.

According to the MP, the AI will let people share their concerns, ask for help, and receive guidance. All conversations will be reviewed by Sewards’ team, who can then take action on important issues.

“This AI model offers my constituents an extra way to engage with me on local and policy matters,” Sewards explained in his post. “It will not replace the work I do but simply give people another option to reach me anytime.”

Introducing the first AI prototype of a British MP

When constituent and local business owner, Jeremy Smith, approached me with this idea, I was very excited to work with him. The AI revolution is happening and we must embrace it or be left behind. https://t.co/Em9aIKaW6K

— Mark Sewards MP (@MarkJSewards) August 5, 2025

The idea for the project came from local business owner Jeremy Smith, who approached Sewards with the concept. Together, they developed the AI tool, which is now live and open for public use.

Sewards encouraged residents of Leeds South West and Morley to try out “AI Mark” and share feedback to help improve it. “Every request will help train the system and make it better,” he said.

He praised Neural Voice for their efforts, saying, “Having an AI start-up based in my constituency willing to work on this has been fantastic. I can’t thank Jeremy Smith and his team enough for creating the UK’s first virtual MP.”

