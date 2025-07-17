Tomorrowland Music Festival Under Fire: Main Stage Engulfed In Flames In Belgium

A major fire engulfed the main stage at the Tomorrowland music festival site in Boom, Belgium, just days before the event’s scheduled start on Friday, July 18, 2025. First responders arrived on the scene immediately and began working to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.

Local media outlet GVA confirmed the incident and reported active firefighting efforts as of Wednesday, July 16. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage to surrounding structures. The stage appeared heavily damaged in visuals shared by witnesses and media sources.

🚨BREAKING: Massive blaze engulfed the main stage at Tomorrowland festival in Belgium, set to begin this Friday. pic.twitter.com/TWgMXUi02x — World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) July 16, 2025

Fire Destroys Main Stage as Emergency Services Respond Swiftly

Emergency services continued battling the blaze at the Tomorrowland site, as large plumes of black smoke and flames erupted from the main stage structure. Video footage posted to social media platforms showed the inferno consuming the entire setup, with fire crews actively trying to suppress the flames.

Tomorrowland stage has caught on fire.. No statement from festival yet but most likely happened due to pyrotechnics. Weekend 1 was supposed to begin this Friday but this definitely going to affect it. pic.twitter.com/1gW3BXhEQ1 — Samarth (@iamstake) July 16, 2025

Photos published by Belgium-based GVA showed the main stage completely destroyed, with remnants of the structure charred and collapsed. Authorities have yet to determine if the fire will impact the festival schedule. Tomorrowland typically draws tens of thousands of music fans from around the world to the city of Boom.

What Is Tomorrowland?

A dream come true place – Tomorrowland is one of the world’s largest and most popular electronic dance music (EDM) festivals, held annually in Boom, Belgium. Launched in 2005, the festival attracts hundreds of thousands of music lovers from across the globe, featuring top international DJs and elaborate stage designs that resemble fantasy worlds.