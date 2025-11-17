Top 5 Countries With the Largest Gold Reserves: Check India’s Global Rank

Gold reserves are a primary indicator of economic power and stability for nations all over the world. These reserves function as financial safety nets during times of global uncertainties and currency shifts.

The Leading Nations

As per the reports of 2025 till now, the United States is still the gold reserves king, with an incredible amount of 8,133.46 tonnes. On the other side, Germany is in the second place with an impressive 3,350.25 tonnes. Italy (2,451.84 tonnes), France (2,437 tonnes), and Russia (2,329.63 tonnes) make up the top five. These countries’ positions have been firmly established for years, not only because of their historical gathering of gold but also their careful management of reserves.

Rank Country Gold Reserves (Tonnes) 1 United States 8,133.46 2 Germany 3,350.25 3 Italy 2,451.84 4 France 2,437.00 5 Russia 2,329.63

India’s Global Position

In 2025, India will be positioned as 7th or 8th, with a total of 876 to 880 tonnes of gold reserves, which is the highest position India has ever attained. On the other hand, the Reserve Bank of India is still augmenting its reserves, and thus, India is the second-largest holder of gold in Asia after China.

The process of accumulating and keeping gold is very important for the protection of economies against shocks. The gradual advancement of India in the global ranking indicates its increasing financial strength and stability in the world.