Top 7 World’s Most Beautiful Airports 2025: It Is Not in Singapore, USA, India; see who tops list as per Prix Versailles

Prix Versailles is an annual award series presented to public spaces with a brilliant carved amalgamation of architecture and design with ecological efficiency and a tinge of local culture.

It has revealed its list of the Top 7 Most Beautiful Airports of 2025.

According to Prix Versailles, the award for the World’s Most Beautiful Airport has gone to:

Yantai Penglai International Airport – Terminal 2, China.

Located in China, Terminal 2 of the Yantai Penglai International Airport is designed in a way that resembles waves and mountain ridges. Its natural light and a layout that showcases the maritime legacy of the Silk Road with traditional Chinese looks and cutting-edge sustainability were enough to convince the judges to pick it as the winner this year.

Marseille Provence Airport – Terminal 1, France

This design combines modernity with Provence’s warm textures. Its halls that are full of light, recycled materials, and the ease with which passengers move make it the best airport architecture in Europe.

Roland Garros Airport – Arrivals Terminal, Réunion Island (France)

Another airport that is located in France, the Roland Garros is on a tropical island and mixes bioclimatic design with materials that grew on the island.

Kansai International Airport – Terminal 1, Osaka, Japan

The airport was designed by Renzo Piano, a great architect. It was expanded this year by 25%, and its aesthetics that represent Japanese culture alongside sweeping rooflines and wood accents make it Japan’s best airport in 2025.

Portland International Airport – Main Terminal, USA

Like the previous entries, Portland’s new terminal is a combination of local culture and environmental sustainability. Its biophilic elements and open spaces give a green and forest-like experience. Also, architecture is famous for mass timber roofs and Pacific Northwest themes.

Harvey Milk Terminal 1 – San Francisco International Airport, USA

The terminal is named after a famous civil rights activist and contains art-forward design with a 79% carbon footprint reduction with high ceilings.

Al Maktoum International Airport – Dubai, UAE

While the airport wasn’t named in the original list of Prix Versailles, its expanded architecture was acclaimed globally for futuristic mega-hub design. Also, its desert-themed interiors and net-zero energy goals could serve as an example of amazing architecture.

