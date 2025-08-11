Torrential Rains Lash Southern Japan, Causing Floods, Landslides and Travel Chaos

Japan’s southernmost main island of Kyushu is battling severe flooding and mudslides amid relentless rain throughout the Buddhist Bon holiday week, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Monday. Torrential downpours have injured several people, triggered evacuations and wreaked havoc on travel.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a highest-level warning in Kumamoto, reporting over 40 cm (15.7 inches) of rainfall in just 24 hours, the report said. While the alert has been downgraded with rainfall shifting east, western Japan remains on weather watch for up to 20 cm of rain (7.8 inches), as reported by AP.

Rescue and Relief Efforts

Local officials, meanwhile, issued evacuation advisories to tens of thousands across Kumamoto and six neighboring prefectures.

In Kumamoto, a family of three was caught in a mudslide while heading to an evacuation center, the report said, adding that two were rescued while the third was later found dead. Additionally, several others have been reported missing after falling into swollen waterways.

In Kamiamakusa City, around 20 people, including campers and residents have been stranded and waiting for rescue, the report said.

Devastating Visuals and Government Action

TV footage showed muddy water crashing through streets, uprooting trees and trapping residents in knee-deep floodwaters, as reported by the news agency.

Defense troops were being mobilised to deliver fresh water to affected areas, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said, per AP.

Transportation Disruptions During the Holiday

Kyushu’s bullet train lines between Kagoshima and Hakata, along with local services, were halted Monday morning. And while partial operations resumed in some areas, western Japan is reportedly witnessing increased disruptions.

Power outages have reportedly impacted about 6,000 households in Kumamoto, with nearly half restored by late Monday.

Government Urges Caution

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has vowed full government support for rescue and relief efforts. “Use maximum caution,” he urged Kans citizens, “and please prioritise actions to save your lives.”

