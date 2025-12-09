‘Tortured And Abused’: UK Politician Hina Mir To Pay Hefty Fine For Hiring Indian Student Himanshi Gongley As Nanny ‘Illegally’

Indian Student As Nanny ‘Illegally’: A local Labour politician from west London has been ordered to pay a fine of £40,000 after losing her appeal in an immigration violation case involving the illegal employment of an Indian student as a nanny. Hina Mir, a councillor and solicitor, was found to have paid 22-year-old Himanshi Gongley around £1,200 a month in cash, despite the student having no legal right to work in the UK, court documents revealed.

The former Deputy Mayor of Hounslow allegedly made the student remain available “24 hours a day for six days a week” to look after her two children, the City of London County Court heard.

Mir Called Her A “Visitor”, Court Rejects Defence

Judge Stephen Hellman described Mir as someone with “exemplary character” in public life but noted significant contradictions in her evidence.

Mir had reportedly referred to the student as “Ria”, insisting she was only a “social visitor” who spent time at her house to watch TV and relax—while doing occasional household chores.

Student Claimed Abuse And Distress

The Home Office informed the court that the student had sought police help in August last year, stopping a police vehicle and expressing distress. She was later discovered to be overstaying her visa, which had expired months earlier, and alleged that she had been “physically abused” and felt “suicidal”.

Mir’s lawyer argued the student fabricated the story to secure immigration benefits and position herself as a victim of modern-day slavery. However, the judge said it was unlikely she could have invented detailed allegations on short notice.

Calls For Resignation

Following the failed appeal, Mir must now pay £40,000 along with £3,620 in court costs. Local opposition members at Hounslow Council have demanded her immediate resignation. Conservative councillor Jack Emsley said residents “deserve a lot better”, calling the case a serious breach of law.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia Eases Alcohol Rules: Here’s Who Can Buy And What You Need To Know