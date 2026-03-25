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Home > World News > Trump Administration Unveils 15-Point Proposal To End West Asia War With Iran, Includes Sanctions Relief And Nuclear Deal: Reports

Trump Administration Unveils 15-Point Proposal To End West Asia War With Iran, Includes Sanctions Relief And Nuclear Deal: Reports

The Trump administration has shared a 15-point peace plan with Iran through intermediaries, including Pakistan, aiming to end hostilities in West Asia.

US shares 15-point plan with Iran (Image: X)
US shares 15-point plan with Iran (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 25, 2026 05:37:27 IST

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Trump Administration Unveils 15-Point Proposal To End West Asia War With Iran, Includes Sanctions Relief And Nuclear Deal: Reports

The Trump administration has reportedly given a 15-point peace plan for resolving the war in the West Asia region. The plan has been delivered to Iran through intermediaries, including Pakistan, as part of an overall diplomatic effort aimed at ending the hostilities between the U.S. and Iran.

While The New York Times has not been able to obtain a copy of this plan, sources close to it describe the plan’s components as addressing the fundamental issues in the conflict. The proposal is intended to provide the basis for a ceasefire and final settlement of the hostilities; however, the specific details of the plan have not yet been confirmed by independent parties.

Key Issues Addressed in Proposal

The reports indicate that the proposal contains 15 points addressing many delicate questions, including Iran’s nuclear and missile programs; security for maritime traffic in the Straits of Hormuz; possible U.S. sanctions relief; and other related topics. However, the specific conditions and concessions concerning either side remain vague.

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The announcement of the new sanctions against Iran comes following President Trump continuing to state he’s in negotiations with the country concerning the future of the Iranian regime. President Trump has publicly stated that it is his belief that America is making progress in working toward peace with Iran, yet Iran has denied ongoing dialogue between both nations.

Dismantling Nuclear Capabilities and Sanctions Relief

The new proposed 15-step plan from the United States included in it the dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear weapons program and missile production capabilities, yet also called for an end to U.S. nuclear-related sanctions against Iran, and U.S. provision of resources for Iranian civilian nuclear power generation. Although Iran will not agree to any of the terms set forth by the United States, it remains committed to its own terms prior to entering into a formal agreement with the country of Iran.

There are numerous diplomatic discussions taking place with individuals like Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner conducting talk sessions. In addition to these discussions taking place, Pakistan has offered to mediate any potential agreement that may arise during the current situation in the Middle Eastern region. Many military operations have taken place during the current period of time in addition to the unstable relations between both Iran and the United States.

Also Read: Amid Trump‑Linked Negotiation Claims, Iran Says US-Israel Strike Hit Near Bushehr Nuclear Plant Again; Warns Of ‘Dangerous’ Escalation    

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Trump Administration Unveils 15-Point Proposal To End West Asia War With Iran, Includes Sanctions Relief And Nuclear Deal: Reports

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Trump Administration Unveils 15-Point Proposal To End West Asia War With Iran, Includes Sanctions Relief And Nuclear Deal: Reports
Trump Administration Unveils 15-Point Proposal To End West Asia War With Iran, Includes Sanctions Relief And Nuclear Deal: Reports
Trump Administration Unveils 15-Point Proposal To End West Asia War With Iran, Includes Sanctions Relief And Nuclear Deal: Reports
Trump Administration Unveils 15-Point Proposal To End West Asia War With Iran, Includes Sanctions Relief And Nuclear Deal: Reports

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