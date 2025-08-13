LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Aims for Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire at Alaska Summit: French Prez Macron

Trump Aims for Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire at Alaska Summit: French Prez Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Wednesday that in recent talks with European leaders at the Alaska summit, US President Donald Trump was “very clear” about securing a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire.

Trump Aims for Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire at Alaska Summit: French Prez Macron

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 13, 2025 21:43:46 IST

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Wednesday that in recent talks with European leaders at the Alaska summit, US President Donald Trump was “very clear” about securing a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire. 

Macron added that Trump hopes to follow the meeting with a trilateral involving himself, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, especially in a neutral European country acceptable to all sides.

European leaders seek to influence talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described a videoconference between Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders as “constructive,” while warning that “fundamental European and Ukrainian security interests must be protected” during any Anchorage discussions. The meeting was part of an effort to ensure Kyiv and European capitals are heard before the US-Russia talks.

Zelenskyy, who met with European leaders before joining a virtual call with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, said his government had held over 30 discussions with partners ahead of the Alaska summit. While sceptical of Moscow’s intentions, he called for coordinated US-European action to “force Russia to peace,” warning against falling for what he called Russian deception.

A separate call will be held with members of the “coalition of the willing”, nations prepared to help police any future peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv. German officials said the goal of these pre-summit talks is to ensure a unified European stance before Trump meets Putin in Anchorage. (Inputs from Hindustan Times)

ALSO READ: How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason

Tags: Alaska summitfrench president emmanuel macronUkraine Russia Ceasefireus president donald trump

RELATED News

Tense Alaska Meet Incoming? Trump Ponders Raising Court Hacking Scandal with Putin
Massive Fire Erupts After Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Facility — Here’s What We Know
Alaska Summit: Donald Trump Ultimatum to Russia – Peace in Ukraine or Consequences
20 Dead, Dozens Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes off Italy’s Lampedusa
“India Has Not Caved In To US Pressure In Trade Talks “: Former Diplomat Vikas Swarup

LATEST NEWS

FC Goa’s Miracle Night, Two Goals That Rescued Indian Football
Will You Get Your DA Arrears? Here’s What The Centre Said in Parliament
Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait
ICICI Bank Minimum Balance: The Bank Takes A U- Turn After Facing Heavy Backlash From General Public, Minimum Balance Is Now ₹15,000
Who Is Saaniya Chandok? All About Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée And Their Private Life
BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’
That Time When Arjun Tendulkar Was Advised, “Bowling Is Wasting Your Talent”
Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Launched By Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal In Dibrugarh
The Story of Arjun Tendulkar’s 2025 IPL Price And Auction
Kenya’s Fence Breaking Fans Cost More Than Just A Win
Trump Aims for Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire at Alaska Summit: French Prez Macron

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Aims for Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire at Alaska Summit: French Prez Macron

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Aims for Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire at Alaska Summit: French Prez Macron
Trump Aims for Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire at Alaska Summit: French Prez Macron
Trump Aims for Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire at Alaska Summit: French Prez Macron
Trump Aims for Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire at Alaska Summit: French Prez Macron

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?