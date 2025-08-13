Trump Aims for Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire at Alaska Summit: French Prez Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Wednesday that in recent talks with European leaders at the Alaska summit, US President Donald Trump was “very clear” about securing a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire.

Macron added that Trump hopes to follow the meeting with a trilateral involving himself, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, especially in a neutral European country acceptable to all sides.

European leaders seek to influence talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described a videoconference between Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders as “constructive,” while warning that “fundamental European and Ukrainian security interests must be protected” during any Anchorage discussions. The meeting was part of an effort to ensure Kyiv and European capitals are heard before the US-Russia talks.

Zelenskyy, who met with European leaders before joining a virtual call with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, said his government had held over 30 discussions with partners ahead of the Alaska summit. While sceptical of Moscow’s intentions, he called for coordinated US-European action to “force Russia to peace,” warning against falling for what he called Russian deception.

A separate call will be held with members of the “coalition of the willing”, nations prepared to help police any future peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv. German officials said the goal of these pre-summit talks is to ensure a unified European stance before Trump meets Putin in Anchorage. (Inputs from Hindustan Times)

