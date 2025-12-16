‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’: Donald Trump Alleges Filmmaker Rob Reiner Died ‘Due To The Anger He Caused Others’

Trump on Rob Reiner: US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner, who was found dead along with his wife Michele Singer at their Brentwood home on Sunday. The deaths, which Los Angeles police are investigating as a homicide, have sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

Trump Targets Reiner In Social Media Post

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump launched a scathing attack on Reiner, a longtime critic of his politics and a prominent supporter of Democratic causes. Trump alleged that Reiner suffered from what he termed “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” using the phrase repeatedly while commenting on the filmmaker’s death.

Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak. This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies. Many… pic.twitter.com/uVd3lGVEgm — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 15, 2025

Calling the incident “a very sad thing,” Trump wrote that Reiner, whom he described as “once very talented,” had been driven by an obsessive opposition to him. He claimed Reiner’s criticism stemmed from what he called paranoia linked to Trump’s presidency, before ending the post by offering condolences to the couple.

Reiner’s Vocal Opposition To Trump

Reiner had been outspoken against Trump and his policies for years. During an interview in the month of October, the director had warned that the United States was at risk of sliding into an autocracy if Trump were allowed to gain greater control over institutions, including the media.

“We have a year before this country becomes a full-on autocracy,” Reiner had said, adding that Trump feared losing power in a free and fair election. The remarks were among several sharp critiques Reiner made of the former president in recent years.

Homicide Probe And Arrest Of Son

Meanwhile, authorities have confirmed that the deaths of Reiner and Singer are being treated as a homicide. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the couple was allegedly stabbed to death at their residence.

Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, was arrested on Sunday night and formally booked on suspicion of murder early Monday morning, police records show. His bail has been set at $4 million as the investigation continues.

ALSO READ: Muslim Cemetery Vandalised With Pig Heads In Sydney After Bondi Beach Shooting, Horrific Pics Surface