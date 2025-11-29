Trump Hints At Running for 3rd term – what US Constitution says

President Trump has hinted recently that he might run for President again in 2028. This triggered much discussion and debate due to whether a third consecutive term was even legal.

The 22nd Amendment

The United States Constitution provides for the 22nd Amendment, which was first ratified in 1951, and it states clearly that no person may serve as President of the United States more than twice (regardless of whether the terms are consecutive). Since Mr. Trump has completed a full term (elected once) and has been re-elected (for the second time), a lawful third win for him will clearly violate the Constitution.

Loopholes & Speculation

Some of the commentators have also suggested alternative paths such as Mr. Trump running for Vice President or exerting influence on the election indirectly. However, experts on the constitution agree that pursuing any of these avenues would represent serious legal challenges to the validity of Mr. Trump gaining a third election as President.

Constitutional Amendment: A Difficult Challenge

Altering this constitutional rule would require Congress and 3/4 of the states to approve a constitutional amendment. It is a long and complicated process requiring great difficulty and is improbable to take place.

While Mr. Trump’s statements may encourage many to speculate about the chances of him being elected to serve a third term, it is important to keep in mind — until there is a constitutional amendment — the current laws prohibit him from obtaining the Presidency a third time.

This article is based on publicly available reports and legal interpretations of the US Constitution. It does not predict election outcomes and should not be considered legal advice.

