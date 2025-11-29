LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Hints At Running for 3rd term – what US Constitution says

Trump Hints At Running for 3rd term – what US Constitution says

Donald Trump hints at a possible third term in 2028, but the US Constitution’s 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two elected terms. Learn what the law says.

Trump Hints At Running for 3rd term – what US Constitution says

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 29, 2025 10:36:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Hints At Running for 3rd term – what US Constitution says

President Trump has hinted recently that he might run for President again in 2028. This triggered much discussion and debate due to whether a third consecutive term was even legal.

The 22nd Amendment

The United States Constitution provides for the 22nd Amendment, which was first ratified in 1951, and it states clearly that no person may serve as President of the United States more than twice (regardless of whether the terms are consecutive). Since Mr. Trump has completed a full term (elected once) and has been re-elected (for the second time), a lawful third win for him will clearly violate the Constitution.

Loopholes & Speculation

Some of the commentators have also suggested alternative paths such as Mr. Trump running for Vice President or exerting influence on the election indirectly. However, experts on the constitution agree that pursuing any of these avenues would represent serious legal challenges to the validity of Mr. Trump gaining a third election as President.

Constitutional Amendment: A Difficult Challenge

Altering this constitutional rule would require Congress and 3/4 of the states to approve a constitutional amendment. It is a long and complicated process requiring great difficulty and is improbable to take place.

While Mr. Trump’s statements may encourage many to speculate about the chances of him being elected to serve a third term, it is important to keep in mind — until there is a constitutional amendment — the current laws prohibit him from obtaining the Presidency a third time.

This article is based on publicly available reports and legal interpretations of the US Constitution. It does not predict election outcomes and should not be considered legal advice.

ALSO READ: What Is A320 Software Upgradation? How It Caused Massive Flight Disruptions Worldwide

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 10:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: constitutional rules US presidentDonald Trump 2028home-hero-pos-6presidential term limitsTrump comebackTrump hints 3rd termTrump presidencyTrump third termUS Constitution 22nd AmendmentUS election news

RELATED News

What Is A320 Software Upgradation? How It Caused Massive Flight Disruptions Worldwide

US Suspends Afghan Visas and All Asylum Applications After Fatal White House Shooting: Trump Tightens Migration Rules

What Is Viral Cigarette Theory Behind Hong Kong’s Deadly Wang Fuk Court Fire? Video Of Worker Smoking Fuels Speculation

What Is An Autopen? Donald Trump Claims 92% Of ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ Documents Were Autopen-Signed, Declares Them ‘Terminated’

Why Did The US Skip G20 Summit In South Africa? Donald Trump Has An Answer- What Is His Issue With South Africa? Explained

LATEST NEWS

Airbus A320 Safety Alert: DGCA Orders Immediate Inspections Across A318–A321 Fleet

Gold Price Today: What’s Driving Yellow Metal’s Prices Today? Fed Rate Cut, Weak Dollar, And Weddings- Explained

‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast; IMD Issues High Alert As Sri Lanka Death Toll Crosses 80

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3

Bank Holiday Today: Is Your Bank Open Or Closed? Here’s The Full Update For November 29, 2025

Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide: IndiGo, Air India, American Airlines And Many Among Hit, Check Full List

Delhi Records Third-Highest Uranium Levels In Groundwater Nationwide, CGWB Report Warns; How Dangerous Is It For Health?

Amit Shah’s BIG Remark, ‘India Will Be Completely Free Of Naxalism’: Govt Aims To Eradicate Left-Wing Extremism Nationwide

EXCLUSIVE | Historic Win: Captain Deepika on India’s First Blind T20 World Cup Triumph, Dedicates Win Against Pakistan to Indian Soldiers

Trump Hints At Running for 3rd term – what US Constitution says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Hints At Running for 3rd term – what US Constitution says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Hints At Running for 3rd term – what US Constitution says
Trump Hints At Running for 3rd term – what US Constitution says
Trump Hints At Running for 3rd term – what US Constitution says
Trump Hints At Running for 3rd term – what US Constitution says

QUICK LINKS