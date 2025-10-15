Trump says Hamas must disarm or be disarmed, perhaps violently

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Hamas must disarm or the militant group will be disarmed. "If they don't disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently," Trump said during a meeting at the White House with Argentine President Javier Milei. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

