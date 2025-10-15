LIVE TV
Trump says Hamas must disarm or be disarmed, perhaps violently

Trump says Hamas must disarm or be disarmed, perhaps violently

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 15, 2025 00:00:02 IST

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Hamas must disarm or the militant group will be disarmed. "If they don't disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently," Trump said during a meeting at the White House with Argentine President Javier Milei. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 12:00 AM IST
