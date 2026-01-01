LIVE TV
Trump's New Year Resolution For 2026: Do You Know What It Is?

Trump's concentration on peace as the main agenda for 2026 coincides with and the fact that conflicts still have an impact on many more areas besides war torn countries and that global leaders are also calling for action to solve the problems.

January 1, 2026

The utmost cheerfulness was the tone that US President Donald Trump set on the very first day of 2026, as he made a proclamation during a rather joyous New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he said that ‘peace on the earth’ was his resolution for the New Year. 

What Is Trump’s New Year Resolution For 2026?

When Trump was questioned by the journalists regarding his resolution for the next year, he simply said, ‘Peace’ with one word. ‘Peace on earth. Peace on earth’, thus bringing to the new year a very optimistic tone. The announcement coincided with the celebrations together with a crowd of distinguished guests, where Trump’s speech covered such issues as the country’s economic growth and the revival of the American spirit. The atmosphere at the event was both celebratory and dramatic, featuring a lavish setting that comprised musicians, candlelight, and a welcome carpet announcing the New Year.



Trump elaborated on the topic of economic growth, indicating that the investments made were larger than expected and also pointing at strong figures which he claimed to be better than the economists’ expectations and he also mentioned tariff revenue and military funding as indicators of the nation’s power. While he was stressing ‘the country is doing really well’ and he did not hesitate to express his optimism about the country’s future, he avoided answering follow up questions on foreign policy, such as the CIA’s involvement in a recent attack on Venezuela and whether US soldiers would go to Ukraine.

Trump’s New Year Resolution

Trump’s concentration on peace as the main agenda for 2026 coincides with and the fact that conflicts still have an impact on many more areas besides war torn countries and that global leaders are also calling for action to solve the problems. The UN Secretary General and other world leaders have called for a new year of serious commitment to peace and humanitarian goals. Trump’s resolution is thus framed in the context of broader international peace calls, even if there are still global tensions and divisions on foreign policy lines.

First published on: Jan 1, 2026
