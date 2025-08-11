LIVE TV
Home > World > UAE Issues Big Warning For Social Media Users: 'Not Just Posts, Even Comments Could…'

UAE Issues Big Warning For Social Media Users: ‘Not Just Posts, Even Comments Could…’

Authorities have urged residents to avoid engaging in any derogatory manner with content they disagree with, whether it is text, images, videos, or live broadcasts.

UAE issues warning for social media users. Image source: Pixabay)
UAE issues warning for social media users. Image source: Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 11, 2025 16:27:57 IST

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a strong warning to social media users,. The authorities have cautioned them against posting or engaging with abusive and derogatory content online. Officials stressed that even replying to or commenting on such material could lead to legal trouble.

Sharjah Police’s Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Colonel Omar Ahmed Abu Al Zawd, told Khaleej Times that online insults are punishable under UAE law. “Commenting on a public post does not give anyone the right to attack, mock, or humiliate others verbally,” he said. He also added that the country is committed to taking firm action against digital offences that threaten social harmony.

Dubai Police’s acting Cyber Crime Department director, Major Abdullah Al Sheihi, noted that many social media users are unaware of the laws. “Whether it’s a written post, video, audio clip, or live stream, the law prohibits any insulting or defamatory comment,” he said. “Every word is recorded, traceable, and can result in legal action.”

Legal experts have also warned that even a negative Google or social media review can invite criminal charges if it causes personal insult, moral harm, or reputational damage. Wael Obaid, a legal consultant with Dubai Courts, stressed that courts rely heavily on digital evidence, and identifying users is often easy.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid engaging in any derogatory manner with content they disagree with, whether it is text, images, videos, or live broadcasts. They reminded users that all online actions leave a digital footprint that can be used in court.

Penalties for online insults in the UAE include fines between Dh250,000 and Dh500,000 (approximately Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore) and jail terms of up to two years in certain cases.

Tags: uae

